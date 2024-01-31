Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Stock Plummets on Investor Concerns

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vodafone Idea stock price went down today, 31 Jan 2024, by -1.43 %. The stock closed at 14.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 14.49 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Stock Price Today

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : On the last day, Vodafone Idea's stock opened at 14.76 and closed at 14.7. The stock reached a high of 14.89 and a low of 14.32 during the day. The market capitalization of Vodafone Idea stands at 70,537.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 18.42, while the 52-week low is 5.7. The BSE volume for Vodafone Idea was 48,009,206 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹14.49, down -1.43% from yesterday's ₹14.7

The current data for Vodafone Idea stock shows that the price is at 14.49, with a percent change of -1.43 and a net change of -0.21. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

31 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹14.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Vodafone Idea had a volume of 48,009,206 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 14.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!