Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Bounces Back with Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:55 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vodafone Idea stock price went up today, 31 Oct 2023, by 4.03 %. The stock closed at 11.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 12.12 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea

On the last day, Vodafone Idea's stock opened at 10.97 and closed at 10.88. The stock reached a high of 11.95 and a low of 10.71. The market capitalization of Vodafone Idea is 56,711.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 12.45, while the 52-week low is 5.7. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 70,769,570 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:55 AM IST Vodafone Idea Live Updates

31 Oct 2023, 09:52 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price update :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹12.12, up 4.03% from yesterday's ₹11.65

The current data of Vodafone Idea stock shows that the price is 12.12 with a percent change of 4.03 and a net change of 0.47. This means that the stock has increased in value by 4.03% and has gained 0.47 points. This suggests that there is positive momentum in the stock and it is performing well in the market. Investors may see this as a positive sign and may consider buying or holding onto their Vodafone Idea shares.

31 Oct 2023, 09:35 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.85%
3 Months45.65%
6 Months67.63%
YTD47.47%
1 Year36.26%
31 Oct 2023, 09:19 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹11.87, up 1.89% from yesterday's ₹11.65

The current stock price of Vodafone Idea is 11.87, with a percent change of 1.89 and a net change of 0.22. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.89% from its previous value, resulting in a net increase of 0.22 in the stock price.

31 Oct 2023, 08:24 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹10.88 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Vodafone Idea had a BSE volume of 70,769,570 shares. The closing price for the shares was 10.88.

