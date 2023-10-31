Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Bounces Back with Positive Trading

On the last day, Vodafone Idea's stock opened at ₹10.97 and closed at ₹10.88. The stock reached a high of ₹11.95 and a low of ₹10.71. The market capitalization of Vodafone Idea is ₹56,711.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹12.45, while the 52-week low is ₹5.7. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 70,769,570 shares.
The current data of Vodafone Idea stock shows that the price is ₹12.12 with a percent change of 4.03 and a net change of 0.47. This means that the stock has increased in value by 4.03% and has gained 0.47 points. This suggests that there is positive momentum in the stock and it is performing well in the market. Investors may see this as a positive sign and may consider buying or holding onto their Vodafone Idea shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.85%
|3 Months
|45.65%
|6 Months
|67.63%
|YTD
|47.47%
|1 Year
|36.26%
The current stock price of Vodafone Idea is ₹11.87, with a percent change of 1.89 and a net change of 0.22. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.89% from its previous value, resulting in a net increase of 0.22 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Vodafone Idea had a BSE volume of 70,769,570 shares. The closing price for the shares was ₹10.88.
