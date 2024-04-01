Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea closed today at ₹14.02, up 5.89% from yesterday's ₹13.24

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : Vodafone Idea's stock price on the last day showed minimal change, opening at ₹13.33 and closing at ₹13.32. The high for the day was ₹13.54, while the low was ₹13.17. The market capitalization stood at ₹66358.47 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹18.42 and ₹5.7 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 56794860 shares traded.
Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed today at ₹14.02, up 5.89% from yesterday's ₹13.24
Vodafone Idea stock closed at ₹14.02 today, marking a 5.89% increase from the previous day's closing price of ₹13.24. The net change in the stock price was ₹0.78.
Vodafone Idea share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bharti Airtel
|1218.95
|-10.1
|-0.82
|1244.95
|738.7
|679225.1
|Vodafone Idea
|14.02
|0.78
|5.89
|18.42
|5.7
|68248.92
|Tata Communications
|2036.85
|25.6
|1.27
|2036.95
|1175.0
|58050.23
|Tata Teleservices Maharashtra
|79.18
|5.22
|7.06
|109.1
|49.8
|15479.12
|Railtel Corporation Of India
|389.0
|25.3
|6.96
|491.15
|96.2
|12484.5
Vodafone Idea share price live: Today's Price range
Vodafone Idea stock's low price today was ₹13.17, while the high price reached ₹14.24.
Vodafone Idea April futures opened at 13.4 as against previous close of 13.35
Vodafone Idea's spot price is at 14.15 with a bid price of 14.2 and an offer price of 14.25. The stock has a bid quantity of 4880000 and an offer quantity of 4720000. The open interest in Vodafone Idea is at 1810800000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Vodafone Idea Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
Vodafone Idea Ltd stock's 52-week low price was 5.70000, and the 52-week high price was 18.40000. The stock had a wide range of performance over the year, with fluctuations between the two price points.
Top active options for Vodafone Idea
Top active call options for Vodafone Idea at 01 Apr 14:41 were at strike price of ₹14.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹16.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹1.05 (+40.0%) & ₹0.35 (+40.0%) respectively.
Top active put options for Vodafone Idea at 01 Apr 14:41 were at strike price of ₹12.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹14.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹0.25 (-37.5%) & ₹0.95 (-29.63%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
Vodafone Idea Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Vodafone Idea share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
Vodafone Idea share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|13.21
|10 Days
|13.11
|20 Days
|13.47
|50 Days
|14.50
|100 Days
|14.37
|300 Days
|11.76
Vodafone Idea Live Updates
Vodafone Idea share price live: Analysts Views
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Sell
|8
|8
|9
|6
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
Vodafone Idea Live Updates
Vodafone Idea share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.92%
|3 Months
|-1.68%
|6 Months
|13.73%
|YTD
|-17.19%
|1 Year
|124.58%
Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹13.32 on last trading day
On the last day, Vodafone Idea on BSE had a trading volume of 56,794,860 shares with a closing price of ₹13.32.
