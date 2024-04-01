Hello User
Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea closed today at 14.02, up 5.89% from yesterday's 13.24

26 min read . 06:33 PM IST Trade
Vodafone Idea stock price went up today, 01 Apr 2024, by 5.89 %. The stock closed at 13.24 per share. The stock is currently trading at 14.02 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Stock Price Today

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : Vodafone Idea's stock price on the last day showed minimal change, opening at 13.33 and closing at 13.32. The high for the day was 13.54, while the low was 13.17. The market capitalization stood at 66358.47 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 18.42 and 5.7 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 56794860 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Apr 2024, 06:33 PM IST Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed today at ₹14.02, up 5.89% from yesterday's ₹13.24

Vodafone Idea stock closed at 14.02 today, marking a 5.89% increase from the previous day's closing price of 13.24. The net change in the stock price was 0.78.

01 Apr 2024, 06:16 PM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bharti Airtel1218.95-10.1-0.821244.95738.7679225.1
Vodafone Idea14.020.785.8918.425.768248.92
Tata Communications2036.8525.61.272036.951175.058050.23
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra79.185.227.06109.149.815479.12
Railtel Corporation Of India389.025.36.96491.1596.212484.5
01 Apr 2024, 05:32 PM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Today's Price range

Vodafone Idea stock's low price today was 13.17, while the high price reached 14.24.

01 Apr 2024, 03:21 PM IST Vodafone Idea April futures opened at 13.4 as against previous close of 13.35

Vodafone Idea's spot price is at 14.15 with a bid price of 14.2 and an offer price of 14.25. The stock has a bid quantity of 4880000 and an offer quantity of 4720000. The open interest in Vodafone Idea is at 1810800000.

01 Apr 2024, 03:15 PM IST Vodafone Idea Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Vodafone Idea Ltd stock's 52-week low price was 5.70000, and the 52-week high price was 18.40000. The stock had a wide range of performance over the year, with fluctuations between the two price points.

01 Apr 2024, 03:03 PM IST Vodafone Idea share price update :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹14.11, up 6.57% from yesterday's ₹13.24

Vodafone Idea stock is currently priced at 14.11, showing a 6.57% increase in value with a net change of 0.87. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price, reflecting potential investor optimism in the company.

01 Apr 2024, 02:41 PM IST Top active options for Vodafone Idea

Top active call options for Vodafone Idea at 01 Apr 14:41 were at strike price of 14.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 16.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 1.05 (+40.0%) & 0.35 (+40.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Vodafone Idea at 01 Apr 14:41 were at strike price of 12.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 14.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 0.25 (-37.5%) & 0.95 (-29.63%) respectively.

01 Apr 2024, 02:33 PM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bharti Airtel1214.5-14.55-1.181244.95738.7676745.47
Vodafone Idea13.990.755.6618.425.768102.89
Tata Communications2033.522.251.112036.951175.057954.75
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra78.84.846.54109.149.815404.83
Railtel Corporation Of India379.515.84.34491.1596.212179.61
01 Apr 2024, 02:22 PM IST Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.97, up 5.51% from yesterday's ₹13.24

Vodafone Idea stock is currently priced at 13.97, showing a 5.51% increase in value. This represents a net change of 0.73 in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 02:12 PM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Today's Price range

Vodafone Idea stock saw a low of 13.17 and a high of 14.24 on the current day.

01 Apr 2024, 02:01 PM IST Vodafone Idea April futures opened at 13.4 as against previous close of 13.35

Vodafone Idea is currently trading at a spot price of 13.95. The bid price is 14.05 and the offer price is 14.1. The stock has an offer quantity of 2,960,000 and a bid quantity of 3,680,000. The open interest stands at 1,795,520,000. Investors are closely monitoring the stock's movement in the market.

01 Apr 2024, 01:42 PM IST Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹14.02, up 5.89% from yesterday's ₹13.24

Vodafone Idea stock is currently trading at 14.02, with a percent change of 5.89% and a net change of 0.78. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 01:42 PM IST Vodafone Idea Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Vodafone Idea share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

01 Apr 2024, 01:30 PM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days13.21
10 Days13.11
20 Days13.47
50 Days14.50
100 Days14.37
300 Days11.76
01 Apr 2024, 01:20 PM IST Top active options for Vodafone Idea

Top active call options for Vodafone Idea at 01 Apr 13:20 were at strike price of 14.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 16.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 1.1 (+46.67%) & 0.4 (+60.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Vodafone Idea at 01 Apr 13:20 were at strike price of 12.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 14.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 0.25 (-37.5%) & 0.95 (-29.63%) respectively.

01 Apr 2024, 01:11 PM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Today's Price range

Vodafone Idea stock reached a high of 14.24 and a low of 13.17 on the current day.

01 Apr 2024, 01:00 PM IST Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹14.02, up 5.89% from yesterday's ₹13.24

Vodafone Idea stock is currently priced at 14.02, with a 5.89% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 0.78. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 12:50 PM IST Vodafone Idea Live Updates

01 Apr 2024, 12:40 PM IST Vodafone Idea April futures opened at 13.4 as against previous close of 13.35

Vodafone Idea's spot price is 14.2 with a bid price of 14.25 and an offer price of 14.3. The offer quantity is 4,320,000 and the bid quantity is 2,400,000. The open interest stands at 1,793,040,000. This data indicates the current market activity and interest in Vodafone Idea's stock.

01 Apr 2024, 12:30 PM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bharti Airtel1217.4-11.65-0.951244.95738.7678361.41
Vodafone Idea14.170.937.0218.425.768979.12
Tata Communications2034.923.651.182036.951175.057994.65
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra77.984.025.44109.149.815244.53
Railtel Corporation Of India375.511.83.24491.1596.212051.24
01 Apr 2024, 12:20 PM IST Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹14.17, up 7.02% from yesterday's ₹13.24

The Vodafone Idea stock is currently priced at 14.17, with a 7.02% increase, resulting in a net change of 0.93.

01 Apr 2024, 12:10 PM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Today's Price range

Vodafone Idea stock's price fluctuated between a low of 13.17 and a high of 14.20 on the current day.

01 Apr 2024, 12:00 PM IST Top active options for Vodafone Idea

Top active call options for Vodafone Idea at 01 Apr 12:00 were at strike price of 14.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 16.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 0.95 (+26.67%) & 0.35 (+40.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Vodafone Idea at 01 Apr 12:00 were at strike price of 12.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 14.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 0.25 (-37.5%) & 0.95 (-29.63%) respectively.

01 Apr 2024, 11:50 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy0000
Buy0000
Hold4433
Sell8896
Strong Sell3332
01 Apr 2024, 11:40 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.94, up 5.29% from yesterday's ₹13.24

Vodafone Idea stock is currently trading at 13.94, showing a 5.29% increase in percentage change and a net change of 0.7.

01 Apr 2024, 11:30 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bharti Airtel1219.3-9.75-0.791244.95738.7679420.13
Vodafone Idea13.930.695.2118.425.767810.81
Tata Communications2021.910.650.532036.951175.057624.15
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra77.513.554.8109.149.815152.64
Railtel Corporation Of India376.2512.553.45491.1596.212075.31
01 Apr 2024, 11:21 AM IST Vodafone Idea April futures opened at 13.4 as against previous close of 13.35

Vodafone Idea's spot price is 13.95 with a bid price of 14.0 and an offer price of 14.05. The bid quantity stands at 7680000 while the offer quantity is 4240000. The open interest for Vodafone Idea is at 1799440000. Investors can observe a potential trading opportunity based on these figures.

01 Apr 2024, 11:12 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Today's Price range

Vodafone Idea stock's price fluctuated today with the low being 13.17 and the high reaching 14.05.

01 Apr 2024, 11:01 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.98, up 5.59% from yesterday's ₹13.24

Vodafone Idea stock is currently priced at 13.98, with a 5.59% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 0.74.

01 Apr 2024, 10:40 AM IST Top active options for Vodafone Idea

Top active call options for Vodafone Idea at 01 Apr 10:40 were at strike price of 14.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 16.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 0.95 (+26.67%) & 0.35 (+40.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Vodafone Idea at 01 Apr 10:40 were at strike price of 12.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 14.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 0.3 (-25.0%) & 1.0 (-25.93%) respectively.

01 Apr 2024, 10:32 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bharti Airtel1222.4-6.65-0.541244.95738.7681147.52
Vodafone Idea13.770.534.018.425.767031.93
Tata Communications2013.01.750.092036.951175.057370.5
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra76.852.893.91109.149.815023.62
Railtel Corporation Of India375.2511.553.18491.1596.212043.21
01 Apr 2024, 10:24 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price NSE Live :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.78, up 4.08% from yesterday's ₹13.24

The stock price of Vodafone Idea is currently at 13.78, showing a 4.08% increase. The net change is 0.54, indicating a positive movement in the stock.

01 Apr 2024, 10:10 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Today's Price range

Vodafone Idea stock's price fluctuated today, with a low of 13.17 and a high of 13.80.

01 Apr 2024, 10:00 AM IST Vodafone Idea April futures opened at 13.4 as against previous close of 13.35

Vodafone Idea's spot price is at 13.6 with a bid price of 13.65 and an offer price of 13.7. The stock has a bid quantity of 1920000 and an offer quantity of 1840000. The open interest stands at 1797680000. Investors are closely monitoring the stock's movements and trading activities to make informed decisions.

01 Apr 2024, 09:50 AM IST Vodafone Idea Live Updates

01 Apr 2024, 09:42 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price update :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.56, up 2.42% from yesterday's ₹13.24

The Vodafone Idea stock is currently priced at 13.56, with a 2.42% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 0.32. This suggests that there has been a positive movement in the stock price recently.

01 Apr 2024, 09:33 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.92%
3 Months-1.68%
6 Months13.73%
YTD-17.19%
1 Year124.58%
01 Apr 2024, 09:01 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.24, down -0.6% from yesterday's ₹13.32

The Vodafone Idea stock is currently priced at 13.24, with a decrease of 0.6% in percentage change and a net change of -0.08.

01 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹13.32 on last trading day

On the last day, Vodafone Idea on BSE had a trading volume of 56,794,860 shares with a closing price of 13.32.

