Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2024

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea's stock closed at ₹16.22 on the last trading day with an open price of ₹16.29. The high for the day was ₹16.52, while the low was ₹16.22. The market capitalization stood at ₹113,401.6 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of ₹19.15 and a low of ₹7.52. The BSE volume for the day was 39,205,258 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹10.5, 35.46% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1.5
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹23.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 39.32% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 346 mn & BSE volume was 39 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹16.52 & ₹16.22 yesterday to end at ₹16.27. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend