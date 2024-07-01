Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 01 Jul 2024

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea's stock on the last day opened at ₹19.02 and closed at ₹18.52. The high for the day was ₹19.15, while the low was ₹17.5. The market capitalization stands at ₹121503.2 crores with a 52-week high of ₹19.15 and a 52-week low of ₹7.18. The BSE volume for the day was 166,585,989 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|18.82
|Support 1
|17.19
|Resistance 2
|19.81
|Support 2
|16.55
|Resistance 3
|20.45
|Support 3
|15.56
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹10.0, 44.13% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1.5
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹18.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Hold
|7
|7
|8
|4
|Sell
|5
|4
|4
|8
|Strong Sell
|3
|4
|4
|3
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 58.02% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2014 mn & BSE volume was 166 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹19.15 & ₹17.5 yesterday to end at ₹18.52. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend