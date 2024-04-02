Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stock dips in trading today

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : Vodafone Idea's stock price on the last day was ₹13.32 at open and ₹13.24 at close. The high for the day was ₹14.24 and the low was ₹13.17. The market capitalization stood at ₹70,267.8 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹18.42 and ₹5.7 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 65,377,278 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bharti Airtel
|1208.4
|-9.4
|-0.77
|1244.95
|738.7
|673346.42
|Vodafone Idea
|13.44
|-0.58
|-4.14
|18.42
|5.7
|65425.5
|Tata Communications
|2072.6
|35.75
|1.76
|2036.95
|1175.0
|59069.1
|Tata Teleservices Maharashtra
|81.56
|2.38
|3.01
|109.1
|49.8
|15944.39
|Railtel Corporation Of India
|388.35
|-0.55
|-0.14
|491.15
|96.2
|12463.64
Vodafone Idea stock had a low price of ₹13.36 and a high price of ₹14.14 on the current day.
Vodafone Idea's spot price is 13.5 with a bid price and offer price of 13.5 and 13.55 respectively. The bid quantity stands at 8560000 and the offer quantity at 4160000. The open interest for the stock is at 1879760000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Vodafone Idea Ltd stock has experienced a 52-week low of 5.80000 and a high of 18.40000. The stock's price fluctuated within this range over the past year, showing volatility and potential opportunities for investors.
Vodafone Idea stock is currently priced at ₹13.48, with a percent change of -3.85% and a net change of -0.54. This indicates a slight decline in the stock price.
Top active call options for Vodafone Idea at 02 Apr 14:40 were at strike price of ₹16.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹14.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹0.35 (-12.5%) & ₹0.85 (-22.73%) respectively.
Top active put options for Vodafone Idea at 02 Apr 14:40 were at strike price of ₹12.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹14.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹0.35 (+40.0%) & ₹1.25 (+25.0%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bharti Airtel
|1205.85
|-11.95
|-0.98
|1244.95
|738.7
|671925.5
|Vodafone Idea
|13.5
|-0.52
|-3.71
|18.42
|5.7
|65717.58
|Tata Communications
|2073.4
|36.55
|1.79
|2036.95
|1175.0
|59091.9
|Tata Teleservices Maharashtra
|81.28
|2.1
|2.65
|109.1
|49.8
|15889.65
|Railtel Corporation Of India
|392.7
|3.8
|0.98
|491.15
|96.2
|12603.25
The current data for Vodafone Idea stock shows that the price is at ₹13.46 with a percent change of -3.99% and a net change of -0.56. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.
Vodafone Idea stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹13.4 and a high of ₹14.14 on the current day.
Vodafone Idea is trading at a spot price of 13.55 with a bid price of 13.55 and an offer price of 13.6. The stock has an offer quantity of 3440000 and a bid quantity of 2880000. The open interest for Vodafone Idea is at 1857520000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for Vodafone Idea stock shows that the price is ₹13.53 with a percent change of -3.5% and a net change of -0.49. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.
Click here for Vodafone Idea Key Metrics
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Vodafone Idea share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|13.21
|10 Days
|13.11
|20 Days
|13.47
|50 Days
|14.50
|100 Days
|14.37
|300 Days
|11.78
Top active call options for Vodafone Idea at 02 Apr 13:20 were at strike price of ₹16.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹14.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹0.35 (-12.5%) & ₹0.9 (-18.18%) respectively.
Top active put options for Vodafone Idea at 02 Apr 13:20 were at strike price of ₹12.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹14.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹0.3 (+20.0%) & ₹1.15 (+15.0%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
Vodafone Idea stock reached a low of ₹13.6 and a high of ₹14.14 on the current trading day.
Vodafone Idea stock is currently priced at ₹13.62, experiencing a decrease of 2.85% in percentage change and a net change of -0.4. This indicates a slight decline in the stock value. Investors may need to monitor the stock closely for any potential changes in the near future.
Vodafone Idea stock is currently trading at a spot price of 13.75 with a bid price and offer price of 13.75 and 13.85 respectively. The stock has a bid quantity of 4080000 and an offer quantity of 4720000. The open interest stands at 1836080000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bharti Airtel
|1211.8
|-6.0
|-0.49
|1244.95
|738.7
|675240.97
|Vodafone Idea
|13.72
|-0.3
|-2.14
|18.42
|5.7
|66788.53
|Tata Communications
|2058.85
|22.0
|1.08
|2036.95
|1175.0
|58677.23
|Tata Teleservices Maharashtra
|79.37
|0.19
|0.24
|109.1
|49.8
|15516.26
|Railtel Corporation Of India
|387.15
|-1.75
|-0.45
|491.15
|96.2
|12425.13
The current price of Vodafone Idea stock is ₹13.72. It has experienced a percent change of -2.14, resulting in a net change of -0.3. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock value.
Click here for Vodafone Idea AGM
Vodafone Idea stock had a low of ₹13.62 and a high of ₹14.14 on the current day.
Top active call options for Vodafone Idea at 02 Apr 12:01 were at strike price of ₹16.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹14.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹0.4 (+0.0%) & ₹0.95 (-13.64%) respectively.
Top active put options for Vodafone Idea at 02 Apr 12:01 were at strike price of ₹12.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹14.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹0.3 (+20.0%) & ₹1.1 (+10.0%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
The Vodafone Idea stock is currently trading at ₹13.77, reflecting a decrease of 1.78% or a net change of -0.25. This indicates a slight decline in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bharti Airtel
|1211.1
|-6.7
|-0.55
|1244.95
|738.7
|674850.92
|Vodafone Idea
|13.72
|-0.3
|-2.14
|18.42
|5.7
|66788.53
|Tata Communications
|2048.2
|11.35
|0.56
|2036.95
|1175.0
|58373.7
|Tata Teleservices Maharashtra
|79.11
|-0.07
|-0.09
|109.1
|49.8
|15465.43
|Railtel Corporation Of India
|384.35
|-4.55
|-1.17
|491.15
|96.2
|12335.27
Vodafone Idea is currently trading at a spot price of 13.65 with a bid price of 13.65 and an offer price of 13.7. The offer quantity stands at 3,760,000 shares while the bid quantity is 4,960,000 shares. The stock has a high open interest of 1,819,120,000 shares, indicating strong market interest and activity.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Vodafone Idea stock's low price for the day was ₹13.62, while the high price reached was ₹14.14.
As per the current data, the stock price of Vodafone Idea is ₹13.64, reflecting a percent change of -2.71 and a net change of -0.38. This indicates a decrease in the stock value. Investors should consider monitoring the stock closely for further developments.
Top active call options for Vodafone Idea at 02 Apr 10:40 were at strike price of ₹16.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹14.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹0.35 (-12.5%) & ₹0.95 (-13.64%) respectively.
Top active put options for Vodafone Idea at 02 Apr 10:40 were at strike price of ₹14.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹12.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹1.1 (+10.0%) & ₹0.3 (+20.0%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bharti Airtel
|1218.45
|0.65
|0.05
|1244.95
|738.7
|678946.49
|Vodafone Idea
|13.69
|-0.33
|-2.35
|18.42
|5.7
|66642.49
|Tata Communications
|2039.5
|2.65
|0.13
|2036.95
|1175.0
|58125.75
|Tata Teleservices Maharashtra
|79.02
|-0.16
|-0.2
|109.1
|49.8
|15447.84
|Railtel Corporation Of India
|384.75
|-4.15
|-1.07
|491.15
|96.2
|12348.11
The current data for Vodafone Idea stock shows that the price is ₹13.74, with a percent change of -2% and a net change of -0.28. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.
Vodafone Idea stock's price fluctuated today with a low of ₹13.71 and a high of ₹14.14.
Vodafone Idea stock is currently trading at a spot price of 14.1. The bid price is 13.8 and the offer price is 13.85. The stock has a bid quantity of 4,320,000 and an offer quantity of 1,200,000. The open interest for Vodafone Idea is 1,798,000,000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for Vodafone Idea stock shows that the price is ₹13.96 with a percent change of -0.43% and a net change of -0.06. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. Investors should keep an eye on further market movements to make informed decisions.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|9.38%
|3 Months
|-19.59%
|6 Months
|20.17%
|YTD
|-12.5%
|1 Year
|141.38%
Vodafone Idea stock is currently priced at ₹14.02, with a 5.89% increase in value resulting in a net change of 0.78.
On the last day of trading for Vodafone Idea on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 65,377,278 and the closing price was ₹13.24.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!