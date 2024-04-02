Hello User
Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stock dips in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
26 min read . 06:18 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Vodafone Idea stock price went down today, 02 Apr 2024, by -3.85 %. The stock closed at 14.02 per share. The stock is currently trading at 13.48 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Stock Price Today

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : Vodafone Idea's stock price on the last day was 13.32 at open and 13.24 at close. The high for the day was 14.24 and the low was 13.17. The market capitalization stood at 70,267.8 crore. The 52-week high and low were 18.42 and 5.7 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 65,377,278 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Apr 2024, 06:18 PM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bharti Airtel1208.4-9.4-0.771244.95738.7673346.42
Vodafone Idea13.44-0.58-4.1418.425.765425.5
Tata Communications2072.635.751.762036.951175.059069.1
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra81.562.383.01109.149.815944.39
Railtel Corporation Of India388.35-0.55-0.14491.1596.212463.64
02 Apr 2024, 05:30 PM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Today's Price range

Vodafone Idea stock had a low price of 13.36 and a high price of 14.14 on the current day.

02 Apr 2024, 03:22 PM IST Vodafone Idea April futures opened at 13.95 as against previous close of 14.1

Vodafone Idea's spot price is 13.5 with a bid price and offer price of 13.5 and 13.55 respectively. The bid quantity stands at 8560000 and the offer quantity at 4160000. The open interest for the stock is at 1879760000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

02 Apr 2024, 03:16 PM IST Vodafone Idea Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Vodafone Idea Ltd stock has experienced a 52-week low of 5.80000 and a high of 18.40000. The stock's price fluctuated within this range over the past year, showing volatility and potential opportunities for investors.

02 Apr 2024, 03:01 PM IST Vodafone Idea share price NSE Live :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.48, down -3.85% from yesterday's ₹14.02

Vodafone Idea stock is currently priced at 13.48, with a percent change of -3.85% and a net change of -0.54. This indicates a slight decline in the stock price.

02 Apr 2024, 02:40 PM IST Top active options for Vodafone Idea

Top active call options for Vodafone Idea at 02 Apr 14:40 were at strike price of 16.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 14.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 0.35 (-12.5%) & 0.85 (-22.73%) respectively.

Top active put options for Vodafone Idea at 02 Apr 14:40 were at strike price of 12.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 14.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 0.35 (+40.0%) & 1.25 (+25.0%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

02 Apr 2024, 02:32 PM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bharti Airtel1205.85-11.95-0.981244.95738.7671925.5
Vodafone Idea13.5-0.52-3.7118.425.765717.58
Tata Communications2073.436.551.792036.951175.059091.9
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra81.282.12.65109.149.815889.65
Railtel Corporation Of India392.73.80.98491.1596.212603.25
02 Apr 2024, 02:21 PM IST Vodafone Idea share price update :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.46, down -3.99% from yesterday's ₹14.02

The current data for Vodafone Idea stock shows that the price is at 13.46 with a percent change of -3.99% and a net change of -0.56. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

02 Apr 2024, 02:12 PM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Today's Price range

Vodafone Idea stock's price fluctuated between a low of 13.4 and a high of 14.14 on the current day.

02 Apr 2024, 02:00 PM IST Vodafone Idea April futures opened at 13.95 as against previous close of 14.1

Vodafone Idea is trading at a spot price of 13.55 with a bid price of 13.55 and an offer price of 13.6. The stock has an offer quantity of 3440000 and a bid quantity of 2880000. The open interest for Vodafone Idea is at 1857520000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

02 Apr 2024, 01:43 PM IST Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.53, down -3.5% from yesterday's ₹14.02

The current data for Vodafone Idea stock shows that the price is 13.53 with a percent change of -3.5% and a net change of -0.49. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

02 Apr 2024, 01:40 PM IST Vodafone Idea Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Vodafone Idea share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

02 Apr 2024, 01:32 PM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days13.21
10 Days13.11
20 Days13.47
50 Days14.50
100 Days14.37
300 Days11.78
02 Apr 2024, 01:20 PM IST Top active options for Vodafone Idea

Top active call options for Vodafone Idea at 02 Apr 13:20 were at strike price of 16.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 14.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 0.35 (-12.5%) & 0.9 (-18.18%) respectively.

Top active put options for Vodafone Idea at 02 Apr 13:20 were at strike price of 12.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 14.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 0.3 (+20.0%) & 1.15 (+15.0%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

02 Apr 2024, 01:12 PM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Today's Price range

Vodafone Idea stock reached a low of 13.6 and a high of 14.14 on the current trading day.

02 Apr 2024, 01:01 PM IST Vodafone Idea share price update :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.62, down -2.85% from yesterday's ₹14.02

Vodafone Idea stock is currently priced at 13.62, experiencing a decrease of 2.85% in percentage change and a net change of -0.4. This indicates a slight decline in the stock value. Investors may need to monitor the stock closely for any potential changes in the near future.

02 Apr 2024, 12:40 PM IST Vodafone Idea April futures opened at 13.95 as against previous close of 14.1

Vodafone Idea stock is currently trading at a spot price of 13.75 with a bid price and offer price of 13.75 and 13.85 respectively. The stock has a bid quantity of 4080000 and an offer quantity of 4720000. The open interest stands at 1836080000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

02 Apr 2024, 12:30 PM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bharti Airtel1211.8-6.0-0.491244.95738.7675240.97
Vodafone Idea13.72-0.3-2.1418.425.766788.53
Tata Communications2058.8522.01.082036.951175.058677.23
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra79.370.190.24109.149.815516.26
Railtel Corporation Of India387.15-1.75-0.45491.1596.212425.13
02 Apr 2024, 12:22 PM IST Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.72, down -2.14% from yesterday's ₹14.02

The current price of Vodafone Idea stock is 13.72. It has experienced a percent change of -2.14, resulting in a net change of -0.3. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock value.

02 Apr 2024, 12:11 PM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Today's Price range

Vodafone Idea stock had a low of 13.62 and a high of 14.14 on the current day.

02 Apr 2024, 12:01 PM IST Top active options for Vodafone Idea

Top active call options for Vodafone Idea at 02 Apr 12:01 were at strike price of 16.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 14.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 0.4 (+0.0%) & 0.95 (-13.64%) respectively.

Top active put options for Vodafone Idea at 02 Apr 12:01 were at strike price of 12.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 14.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 0.3 (+20.0%) & 1.1 (+10.0%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

02 Apr 2024, 11:42 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.77, down -1.78% from yesterday's ₹14.02

The Vodafone Idea stock is currently trading at 13.77, reflecting a decrease of 1.78% or a net change of -0.25. This indicates a slight decline in the stock price.

02 Apr 2024, 11:32 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bharti Airtel1211.1-6.7-0.551244.95738.7674850.92
Vodafone Idea13.72-0.3-2.1418.425.766788.53
Tata Communications2048.211.350.562036.951175.058373.7
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra79.11-0.07-0.09109.149.815465.43
Railtel Corporation Of India384.35-4.55-1.17491.1596.212335.27
02 Apr 2024, 11:20 AM IST Vodafone Idea April futures opened at 13.95 as against previous close of 14.1

Vodafone Idea is currently trading at a spot price of 13.65 with a bid price of 13.65 and an offer price of 13.7. The offer quantity stands at 3,760,000 shares while the bid quantity is 4,960,000 shares. The stock has a high open interest of 1,819,120,000 shares, indicating strong market interest and activity.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

02 Apr 2024, 11:13 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Today's Price range

Vodafone Idea stock's low price for the day was 13.62, while the high price reached was 14.14.

02 Apr 2024, 11:03 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.64, down -2.71% from yesterday's ₹14.02

As per the current data, the stock price of Vodafone Idea is 13.64, reflecting a percent change of -2.71 and a net change of -0.38. This indicates a decrease in the stock value. Investors should consider monitoring the stock closely for further developments.

02 Apr 2024, 10:40 AM IST Top active options for Vodafone Idea

Top active call options for Vodafone Idea at 02 Apr 10:40 were at strike price of 16.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 14.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 0.35 (-12.5%) & 0.95 (-13.64%) respectively.

Top active put options for Vodafone Idea at 02 Apr 10:40 were at strike price of 14.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 12.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 1.1 (+10.0%) & 0.3 (+20.0%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

02 Apr 2024, 10:30 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bharti Airtel1218.450.650.051244.95738.7678946.49
Vodafone Idea13.69-0.33-2.3518.425.766642.49
Tata Communications2039.52.650.132036.951175.058125.75
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra79.02-0.16-0.2109.149.815447.84
Railtel Corporation Of India384.75-4.15-1.07491.1596.212348.11
02 Apr 2024, 10:23 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price NSE Live :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.74, down -2% from yesterday's ₹14.02

The current data for Vodafone Idea stock shows that the price is 13.74, with a percent change of -2% and a net change of -0.28. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

02 Apr 2024, 10:11 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Today's Price range

Vodafone Idea stock's price fluctuated today with a low of 13.71 and a high of 14.14.

02 Apr 2024, 10:01 AM IST Vodafone Idea April futures opened at 13.95 as against previous close of 14.1

Vodafone Idea stock is currently trading at a spot price of 14.1. The bid price is 13.8 and the offer price is 13.85. The stock has a bid quantity of 4,320,000 and an offer quantity of 1,200,000. The open interest for Vodafone Idea is 1,798,000,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

02 Apr 2024, 09:41 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price update :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.96, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹14.02

The current data for Vodafone Idea stock shows that the price is 13.96 with a percent change of -0.43% and a net change of -0.06. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. Investors should keep an eye on further market movements to make informed decisions.

02 Apr 2024, 09:32 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week9.38%
3 Months-19.59%
6 Months20.17%
YTD-12.5%
1 Year141.38%
02 Apr 2024, 09:02 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹14.02, up 5.89% from yesterday's ₹13.24

Vodafone Idea stock is currently priced at 14.02, with a 5.89% increase in value resulting in a net change of 0.78.

02 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹13.24 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Vodafone Idea on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 65,377,278 and the closing price was 13.24.

