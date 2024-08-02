Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2024

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea's stock on the last day traded at an open price of ₹16.34 and closed at ₹16.27. The high for the day was ₹16.39 and the low was ₹15.88. The market capitalization stood at ₹111,450.01 crores. The 52-week high and low were ₹19.15 and ₹7.52 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 34,025,982 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|16.28
|Support 1
|15.78
|Resistance 2
|16.58
|Support 2
|15.58
|Resistance 3
|16.78
|Support 3
|15.28
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹10.5, 34.33% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1.5
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹23.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 34.82% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 362 mn & BSE volume was 34 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹16.39 & ₹15.88 yesterday to end at ₹15.99. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend