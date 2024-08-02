Hello User
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stock price went down today, 02 Aug 2024, by -1.72 %. The stock closed at 16.27 per share. The stock is currently trading at 15.99 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea's stock on the last day traded at an open price of 16.34 and closed at 16.27. The high for the day was 16.39 and the low was 15.88. The market capitalization stood at 111,450.01 crores. The 52-week high and low were 19.15 and 7.52 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 34,025,982 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Aug 2024, 08:45 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 116.28Support 115.78
Resistance 216.58Support 215.58
Resistance 316.78Support 315.28
02 Aug 2024, 08:34 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 10.5, 34.33% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1.5
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 23.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1110
    Buy2220
    Hold6666
    Sell5555
    Strong Sell3333
02 Aug 2024, 08:17 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea volume yesterday was 396 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 608211 k

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 34.82% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 362 mn & BSE volume was 34 mn.

02 Aug 2024, 08:01 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea closed at ₹16.27 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 16.39 & 15.88 yesterday to end at 15.99. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.