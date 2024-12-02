Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 02 Dec 2024

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened at ₹8.42 and closed slightly lower at ₹8.37. The stock reached a high of ₹8.47 and a low of ₹8.08 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹58,269.04 crore, it remains well below its 52-week high of ₹19.15 and above the low of ₹6.60. The BSE recorded a substantial trading volume of 56,233,421 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|8.53
|Support 1
|8.13
|Resistance 2
|8.71
|Support 2
|7.91
|Resistance 3
|8.93
|Support 3
|7.73
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹7.0, 16.27% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹19.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Sell
|8
|8
|7
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|3
|3
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 16.14% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 507 mn & BSE volume was 56 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹8.47 & ₹8.08 yesterday to end at ₹8.36. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.