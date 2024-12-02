Hello User
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 02 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stock price went down today, 02 Dec 2024, by -0.12 %. The stock closed at 8.37 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8.36 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened at 8.42 and closed slightly lower at 8.37. The stock reached a high of 8.47 and a low of 8.08 during the session. With a market capitalization of 58,269.04 crore, it remains well below its 52-week high of 19.15 and above the low of 6.60. The BSE recorded a substantial trading volume of 56,233,421 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Dec 2024, 08:47 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 18.53Support 18.13
Resistance 28.71Support 27.91
Resistance 38.93Support 37.73
02 Dec 2024, 08:31 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 7.0, 16.27% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 19.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy3332
    Hold5556
    Sell8877
    Strong Sell2233
02 Dec 2024, 08:18 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea volume yesterday was 563 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 672130 k

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 16.14% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 507 mn & BSE volume was 56 mn.

02 Dec 2024, 08:05 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea closed at ₹8.37 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 8.47 & 8.08 yesterday to end at 8.36. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.