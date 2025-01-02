Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2025

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened at ₹7.98 and closed slightly lower at ₹7.94, with a daily high of ₹8.11 and a low of ₹7.90. The company has a market capitalization of approximately ₹55,341.66 crore. Over the past year, its stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹19.15 and a low of ₹6.60. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 43,495,805 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Vodafone Idea has increased by 0.37%, currently trading at ₹8.05. However, over the past year, the price has dropped by 50.09%, also settling at ₹8.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 9.20%, reaching 23,742.90 during the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.37%
|3 Months
|-15.46%
|6 Months
|-54.15%
|YTD
|0.88%
|1 Year
|-50.09%
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|8.12
|Support 1
|7.91
|Resistance 2
|8.22
|Support 2
|7.8
|Resistance 3
|8.33
|Support 3
|7.7
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹7.0, 12.72% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹19.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|6
|6
|5
|4
|Sell
|7
|7
|8
|8
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea volume yesterday was 362 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 417100 k
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 13.14% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 318 mn & BSE volume was 43 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea closed at ₹7.94 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹8.11 & ₹7.9 yesterday to end at ₹8.02. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.