Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 02 Jul 2024

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea's stock on the last day traded with an open price of ₹17.87 and closed at ₹17.9. The high for the day was ₹18.05, and the low was ₹17.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹119,670.47 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹19.15 and ₹7.18, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 86,545,254 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea's share price has increased by 0.57% and is currently trading at ₹17.73 today. Over the past year, Vodafone Idea's shares have surged by 136.51% to ₹17.73. In comparison, the Nifty index has risen by 24.94% to 24141.95 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.09%
|3 Months
|17.21%
|6 Months
|3.65%
|YTD
|10.13%
|1 Year
|136.51%
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|17.99
|Support 1
|17.33
|Resistance 2
|18.35
|Support 2
|17.03
|Resistance 3
|18.65
|Support 3
|16.67
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹10.0, 43.28% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1.5
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹18.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Hold
|6
|7
|8
|4
|Sell
|5
|4
|4
|8
|Strong Sell
|3
|4
|4
|3
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea volume yesterday was 964 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1312565 k
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 26.52% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 877 mn & BSE volume was 86 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea closed at ₹17.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹18.05 & ₹17.4 yesterday to end at ₹17.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend