Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 02 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stock price went down today, 02 Jul 2024, by -1.51 %. The stock closed at 17.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 17.63 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea's stock on the last day traded with an open price of 17.87 and closed at 17.9. The high for the day was 18.05, and the low was 17.4. The market capitalization stood at 119,670.47 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 19.15 and 7.18, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 86,545,254 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jul 2024, 09:15 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea's share price has increased by 0.57% and is currently trading at 17.73 today. Over the past year, Vodafone Idea's shares have surged by 136.51% to 17.73. In comparison, the Nifty index has risen by 24.94% to 24141.95 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.09%
3 Months17.21%
6 Months3.65%
YTD10.13%
1 Year136.51%
02 Jul 2024, 08:47 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 117.99Support 117.33
Resistance 218.35Support 217.03
Resistance 318.65Support 316.67
02 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 10.0, 43.28% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1.5
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 18.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1000
    Buy2100
    Hold6784
    Sell5448
    Strong Sell3443
02 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea volume yesterday was 964 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1312565 k

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 26.52% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 877 mn & BSE volume was 86 mn.

02 Jul 2024, 08:05 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea closed at ₹17.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 18.05 & 17.4 yesterday to end at 17.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

