Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea closed today at ₹13.22, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹13.2

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : Vodafone Idea's stock opened at ₹13.5 and closed at ₹13.49 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹13.56, while the low was ₹13.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹66,158.16 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹18.42 and ₹6.54 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 194,115,990 shares traded.
Vodafone Idea share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Vodafone Idea's stock price increased by 0.15% to reach ₹13.22, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Bharti Airtel and Tanla Platforms are declining, whereas Railtel Corporation Of India and Route Mobile are seeing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.19% and 0.17% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bharti Airtel
|1306.15
|-16.7
|-1.26
|1364.05
|774.0
|727814.82
|Vodafone Idea
|13.22
|0.02
|0.15
|18.42
|6.54
|64354.55
|Railtel Corporation Of India
|406.0
|6.35
|1.59
|491.15
|114.8
|13030.1
|Tanla Platforms
|896.0
|-19.7
|-2.15
|1317.7
|659.55
|12047.6
|Route Mobile
|1544.9
|20.5
|1.34
|1759.5
|1252.25
|9646.85
Vodafone Idea share price live: Today's Price range
Vodafone Idea stock reached a high of ₹13.49 and a low of ₹13.11 on the current day.
Vodafone Idea share price NSE Live : Futures trading lower by -0.37%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.58%
A decrease in futures price and open interest for Vodafone Idea indicates a possible weakening of the bearish trend, which could lead to the stock stabilizing or potentially reversing in the near future.
Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea closed today at ₹13.22, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹13.2
Vodafone Idea share price closed the day at ₹13.22 - a 0.15% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 13.43 , 13.67 , 13.83. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 13.03 , 12.87 , 12.63.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Vodafone Idea Live Updates
Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.22, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹13.2
Vodafone Idea share price is at ₹13.22 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹13.05 and ₹13.45 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹13.05 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 13.45 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Vodafone Idea share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|13.12
|10 Days
|13.08
|20 Days
|13.22
|50 Days
|14.00
|100 Days
|14.27
|300 Days
|12.35
Vodafone Idea Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Vodafone Idea share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
Vodafone Idea share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
Vodafone Idea touched a high of 0.0 & a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
Vodafone Idea share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹5.8, 56.29% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2.2
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹14.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|6
|4
|4
|3
|Sell
|5
|7
|8
|9
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
BofA upgrades Vodafone Idea rating to 'Neutral' on tariff hike leverage, lifts price target to ₹14.5
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/bofa-upgrades-vodafone-idea-rating-to-neutral-on-tariff-hike-leverage-lifts-price-target-to-rs-145-11714628273186.html
Vodafone Idea share price Live : Futures trading higher by 0.37%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.1%
An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest for Vodafone Idea indicates that the current upward trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a peak or a reversal in the near future.
Vodafone Idea share price live: Today's Price range
Vodafone Idea stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹13.11 and a high of ₹13.49 on the current day.
Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.18, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹13.2
Vodafone Idea share price is at ₹13.18 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹13.05 and ₹13.45 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹13.05 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 13.45 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Vodafone Idea share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is -21.39% lower than yesterday
The volume of Vodafone Idea traded by 10 AM is down by 21.39% compared to yesterday. The price is currently at ₹13.28, showing a decrease of 0.61%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Vodafone Idea share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
Vodafone Idea touched a high of 13.47 & a low of 13.25 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|13.42
|Support 1
|13.2
|Resistance 2
|13.55
|Support 2
|13.11
|Resistance 3
|13.64
|Support 3
|12.98
Vodafone Idea Live Updates
Vodafone Idea share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Vodafone Idea's stock price increased by 1.06% to reach ₹13.34, outperforming its peers. While Bharti Airtel and Tanla Platforms are experiencing a decline, Railtel Corporation Of India and Route Mobile are showing positive growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.12% and 0.17% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bharti Airtel
|1312.7
|-10.15
|-0.77
|1364.05
|774.0
|731464.62
|Vodafone Idea
|13.34
|0.14
|1.06
|18.42
|6.54
|64938.71
|Railtel Corporation Of India
|409.4
|9.75
|2.44
|491.15
|114.8
|13139.22
|Tanla Platforms
|901.0
|-14.7
|-1.61
|1317.7
|659.55
|12114.83
|Route Mobile
|1530.7
|6.3
|0.41
|1759.5
|1252.25
|9558.18
Vodafone Idea share price update : Futures trading higher by 1.5%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.02%
An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest for Vodafone Idea indicates that the current upward trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a potential peak or reversal in the near future.
Vodafone Idea share price NSE Live :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.46, up 1.97% from yesterday's ₹13.2
The current market price of Vodafone Idea has surpassed the first resistance of ₹13.45 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹13.7. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹13.7 then there can be further positive price movement.
Vodafone Idea share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of Vodafone Idea has increased by 0.45% today, trading at ₹13.26. Over the past year, Vodafone Idea shares have surged by 89.93% to reach ₹13.26. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.56% to reach 22604.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-8.33%
|3 Months
|-13.05%
|6 Months
|11.39%
|YTD
|-17.5%
|1 Year
|89.93%
Stock market today: Biocon, Vodafone Idea stocks under F&O ban list on Thursday — May 2
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stock-market-today-biocon-vodafone-idea-stocks-under-f-o-ban-list-on-thursday-may-2-11714576554770.html
Vodafone Idea share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|13.45
|Support 1
|13.05
|Resistance 2
|13.7
|Support 2
|12.9
|Resistance 3
|13.85
|Support 3
|12.65
Vodafone Idea share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹5.8, 56.06% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2.2
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹14.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|6
|4
|4
|3
|Sell
|5
|7
|8
|9
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
Vodafone Idea share price Today : Vodafone Idea volume yesterday was 1149 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1022993 k
The trading volume yesterday was 12.32% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 954 mn & BSE volume was 194 mn.
Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹13.49 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹13.56 & ₹13.15 yesterday to end at ₹13.49. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.
