Active Stocks
Thu May 02 2024 15:46:32
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,575.80 -2.95%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 167.35 1.45%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 313.45 3.91%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 369.35 1.72%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,027.95 1.99%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea closed today at 13.22, up 0.15% from yesterday's 13.2
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea closed today at ₹13.22, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹13.2

31 min read . Updated: 02 May 2024, 06:06 PM IST
Livemint

Vodafone Idea stock price went up today, 02 May 2024, by 0.15 %. The stock closed at 13.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 13.22 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Stock Price TodayPremium
Vodafone Idea Stock Price Today

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : Vodafone Idea's stock opened at 13.5 and closed at 13.49 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 13.56, while the low was 13.15. The market capitalization stood at 66,158.16 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 18.42 and 6.54 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 194,115,990 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 May 2024, 06:06:47 PM IST

Vodafone Idea share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Vodafone Idea's stock price increased by 0.15% to reach 13.22, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Bharti Airtel and Tanla Platforms are declining, whereas Railtel Corporation Of India and Route Mobile are seeing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.19% and 0.17% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bharti Airtel1306.15-16.7-1.261364.05774.0727814.82
Vodafone Idea13.220.020.1518.426.5464354.55
Railtel Corporation Of India406.06.351.59491.15114.813030.1
Tanla Platforms896.0-19.7-2.151317.7659.5512047.6
Route Mobile1544.920.51.341759.51252.259646.85
02 May 2024, 05:30:40 PM IST

Vodafone Idea share price live: Today's Price range

Vodafone Idea stock reached a high of 13.49 and a low of 13.11 on the current day.

02 May 2024, 04:35:15 PM IST

Vodafone Idea share price NSE Live : Futures trading lower by -0.37%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.58%

A decrease in futures price and open interest for Vodafone Idea indicates a possible weakening of the bearish trend, which could lead to the stock stabilizing or potentially reversing in the near future.

02 May 2024, 03:51:17 PM IST

Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea closed today at ₹13.22, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹13.2

Vodafone Idea share price closed the day at 13.22 - a 0.15% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 13.43 , 13.67 , 13.83. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 13.03 , 12.87 , 12.63.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

02 May 2024, 03:32:12 PM IST

Vodafone Idea Live Updates

02 May 2024, 03:17:25 PM IST

Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.22, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹13.2

Vodafone Idea share price is at 13.22 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 13.05 and 13.45 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 13.05 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 13.45 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 03:01:08 PM IST

Vodafone Idea share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days13.12
10 Days13.08
20 Days13.22
50 Days14.00
100 Days14.27
300 Days12.35
02 May 2024, 02:58:53 PM IST

Vodafone Idea Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Vodafone Idea share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

02 May 2024, 02:37:25 PM IST

Vodafone Idea share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

Vodafone Idea touched a high of 0.0 & a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
02 May 2024, 02:12:47 PM IST

Vodafone Idea share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 5.8, 56.29% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2.2
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 14.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold6443
    Sell5789
    Strong Sell3332
02 May 2024, 02:00:46 PM IST

Vodafone Idea share price update :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.27, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹13.2

Vodafone Idea share price is at 13.27 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 13.05 and 13.45 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 13.05 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 13.45 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 01:36:18 PM IST

Vodafone Idea share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Vodafone Idea touched a high of 0.0 & a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
02 May 2024, 01:20:30 PM IST

BofA upgrades Vodafone Idea rating to 'Neutral' on tariff hike leverage, lifts price target to ₹14.5

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/bofa-upgrades-vodafone-idea-rating-to-neutral-on-tariff-hike-leverage-lifts-price-target-to-rs-145-11714628273186.html

02 May 2024, 01:14:44 PM IST

Vodafone Idea share price Live : Futures trading higher by 0.37%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.1%

An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest for Vodafone Idea indicates that the current upward trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a peak or a reversal in the near future.

02 May 2024, 01:05:10 PM IST

Vodafone Idea share price live: Today's Price range

Vodafone Idea stock's price fluctuated between a low of 13.11 and a high of 13.49 on the current day.

02 May 2024, 12:37:22 PM IST

Vodafone Idea share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Vodafone Idea touched a high of 0.0 & a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
02 May 2024, 12:23:51 PM IST

Vodafone Idea Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Vodafone Idea share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

02 May 2024, 12:20:04 PM IST

Vodafone Idea share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days13.12
10 Days13.08
20 Days13.22
50 Days14.00
100 Days14.27
300 Days12.35
02 May 2024, 12:14:28 PM IST

Vodafone Idea share price update :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.27, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹13.2

Vodafone Idea share price is at 13.27 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 13.05 and 13.45 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 13.05 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 13.45 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 11:38:35 AM IST

Vodafone Idea share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 13.42 and 13.2 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 13.2 and selling near the hourly resistance of 13.42.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
02 May 2024, 11:24:34 AM IST

Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.18, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹13.2

Vodafone Idea share price is at 13.18 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 13.05 and 13.45 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 13.05 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 13.45 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 11:22:51 AM IST

Vodafone Idea share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 5.8, 55.89% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2.2
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 14.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold6443
    Sell5789
    Strong Sell3332
02 May 2024, 11:17:55 AM IST

Vodafone Idea share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Vodafone Idea's stock price increased by 0.15% to reach 13.22, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Bharti Airtel and Tanla Platforms are declining, whereas Railtel Corporation Of India and Route Mobile are showing upward trends. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.32% and 0.28% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bharti Airtel1310.85-12.0-0.911364.05774.0730433.76
Vodafone Idea13.220.020.1518.426.5464354.55
Railtel Corporation Of India407.958.32.08491.15114.813092.68
Tanla Platforms901.5-14.2-1.551317.7659.5512121.56
Route Mobile1533.158.750.571759.51252.259573.48
02 May 2024, 10:45:42 AM IST

Vodafone Idea share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is -21.39% lower than yesterday

The volume of Vodafone Idea traded by 10 AM is down by 21.39% compared to yesterday. The price is currently at 13.28, showing a decrease of 0.61%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

02 May 2024, 10:34:38 AM IST

Vodafone Idea share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

Vodafone Idea touched a high of 13.47 & a low of 13.25 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 113.42Support 113.2
Resistance 213.55Support 213.11
Resistance 313.64Support 312.98
02 May 2024, 10:10:36 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Live Updates

02 May 2024, 09:55:04 AM IST

Vodafone Idea share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Vodafone Idea's stock price increased by 1.06% to reach 13.34, outperforming its peers. While Bharti Airtel and Tanla Platforms are experiencing a decline, Railtel Corporation Of India and Route Mobile are showing positive growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.12% and 0.17% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bharti Airtel1312.7-10.15-0.771364.05774.0731464.62
Vodafone Idea13.340.141.0618.426.5464938.71
Railtel Corporation Of India409.49.752.44491.15114.813139.22
Tanla Platforms901.0-14.7-1.611317.7659.5512114.83
Route Mobile1530.76.30.411759.51252.259558.18
02 May 2024, 09:41:53 AM IST

Vodafone Idea share price update : Futures trading higher by 1.5%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.02%

An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest for Vodafone Idea indicates that the current upward trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a potential peak or reversal in the near future.

02 May 2024, 09:30:12 AM IST

Vodafone Idea share price NSE Live :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.46, up 1.97% from yesterday's ₹13.2

The current market price of Vodafone Idea has surpassed the first resistance of 13.45 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 13.7. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 13.7 then there can be further positive price movement.

02 May 2024, 09:15:50 AM IST

Vodafone Idea share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Vodafone Idea has increased by 0.45% today, trading at 13.26. Over the past year, Vodafone Idea shares have surged by 89.93% to reach 13.26. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.56% to reach 22604.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-8.33%
3 Months-13.05%
6 Months11.39%
YTD-17.5%
1 Year89.93%
02 May 2024, 09:01:32 AM IST

Stock market today: Biocon, Vodafone Idea stocks under F&O ban list on Thursday — May 2

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stock-market-today-biocon-vodafone-idea-stocks-under-f-o-ban-list-on-thursday-may-2-11714576554770.html

02 May 2024, 08:46:39 AM IST

Vodafone Idea share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 113.45Support 113.05
Resistance 213.7Support 212.9
Resistance 313.85Support 312.65
02 May 2024, 08:30:37 AM IST

Vodafone Idea share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 5.8, 56.06% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2.2
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 14.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold6443
    Sell5789
    Strong Sell3332
02 May 2024, 08:15:03 AM IST

Vodafone Idea share price Today : Vodafone Idea volume yesterday was 1149 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1022993 k

The trading volume yesterday was 12.32% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 954 mn & BSE volume was 194 mn.

02 May 2024, 08:01:18 AM IST

Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹13.49 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 13.56 & 13.15 yesterday to end at 13.49. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue