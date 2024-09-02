Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 02 Sep 2024

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened at ₹16.47 and closed at ₹16.31, with a high of ₹16.47 and a low of ₹15.37. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹108940.81 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of ₹19.15 and a low of ₹8.5. The BSE volume for the day was 51,716,103 shares.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹10.5, 32.82% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1.5
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹23.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|8
|Sell
|7
|7
|5
|4
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 110.68% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 827 mn & BSE volume was 28 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹16.47 & ₹15.37 yesterday to end at ₹15.63. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.