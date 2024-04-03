Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Stock Plummets in Trading Today

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : Vodafone Idea's stock price on the last day opened at ₹13.95 and closed at ₹14.02, with a high of ₹14.14 and a low of ₹13.36. The market capitalization was ₹67,360.86 crores. The 52-week high was ₹18.42 and the 52-week low was ₹5.7. The BSE volume for the day was 76,937,144 shares traded.
The current data shows that the stock price of Vodafone Idea is ₹13.43 with a percent change of -0.07 and a net change of -0.01. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Vodafone Idea stock reached a high of ₹13.54 and a low of ₹13.2 during the current trading day.
Vodafone Idea's spot price is at 13.25 with a bid price of 13.3 and an offer price of 13.35. The stock has an offer quantity of 2,800,000 and a bid quantity of 3,920,000. The open interest stands at 1,891,440,000, reflecting market interest and activity in the stock.
The current stock price of Vodafone Idea is ₹13.32 with a percent change of -0.89% and a net change of -0.12. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock value. Investors should keep an eye on further market movements and company developments.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.13%
|3 Months
|-18.48%
|6 Months
|12.08%
|YTD
|-15.94%
|1 Year
|118.7%
The Vodafone Idea stock is currently priced at ₹13.44 with a percent change of -4.14. The net change is -0.58. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Vodafone Idea on the BSE had a trading volume of 76,937,144 shares with a closing price of ₹14.02.
