Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vodafone Idea stock price went down today, 03 Apr 2024, by -0.07 %. The stock closed at 13.44 per share. The stock is currently trading at 13.43 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Stock Price Today

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : Vodafone Idea's stock price on the last day opened at 13.95 and closed at 14.02, with a high of 14.14 and a low of 13.36. The market capitalization was 67,360.86 crores. The 52-week high was 18.42 and the 52-week low was 5.7. The BSE volume for the day was 76,937,144 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Apr 2024, 10:21 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price NSE Live :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.43, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹13.44

The current data shows that the stock price of Vodafone Idea is 13.43 with a percent change of -0.07 and a net change of -0.01. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

03 Apr 2024, 10:10 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Today's Price range

Vodafone Idea stock reached a high of 13.54 and a low of 13.2 during the current trading day.

03 Apr 2024, 10:00 AM IST Vodafone Idea April futures opened at 13.25 as against previous close of 13.5

Vodafone Idea's spot price is at 13.25 with a bid price of 13.3 and an offer price of 13.35. The stock has an offer quantity of 2,800,000 and a bid quantity of 3,920,000. The open interest stands at 1,891,440,000, reflecting market interest and activity in the stock.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

03 Apr 2024, 09:51 AM IST Vodafone Idea Live Updates

03 Apr 2024, 09:43 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price update :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.32, down -0.89% from yesterday's ₹13.44

The current stock price of Vodafone Idea is 13.32 with a percent change of -0.89% and a net change of -0.12. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock value. Investors should keep an eye on further market movements and company developments.

03 Apr 2024, 09:30 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.13%
3 Months-18.48%
6 Months12.08%
YTD-15.94%
1 Year118.7%
03 Apr 2024, 09:02 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.44, down -4.14% from yesterday's ₹14.02

The Vodafone Idea stock is currently priced at 13.44 with a percent change of -4.14. The net change is -0.58. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

03 Apr 2024, 08:03 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹14.02 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Vodafone Idea on the BSE had a trading volume of 76,937,144 shares with a closing price of 14.02.

