Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

2 min read . Updated: 03 Dec 2024, 09:20 AM IST
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stock price went down today, 03 Dec 2024, by -0.84 %. The stock closed at 8.36 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8.29 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened at 8.26 and closed at 8.36, marking a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 8.42 and a low of 8.18 during the day. With a market capitalization of 58,269.04 crore, the stock remains significantly below its 52-week high of 19.15 and above its 52-week low of 6.60. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 38,643,247 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Dec 2024, 09:20:18 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea's share price increased by 0.12%, currently trading at 8.30. However, over the past year, the price has dropped by 37.51% to reach the same 8.30 mark. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 17.35%, reaching 24,276.05 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week18.79%
3 Months-43.4%
6 Months-48.25%
YTD-48.25%
1 Year-37.51%
03 Dec 2024, 08:48:42 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 18.42Support 18.18
Resistance 28.55Support 28.07
Resistance 38.66Support 37.94
03 Dec 2024, 08:36:56 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 7.0, 15.56% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 19.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy3332
    Hold5556
    Sell8877
    Strong Sell2233
03 Dec 2024, 08:17:37 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea volume yesterday was 379 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 655211 k

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 42.01% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 341 mn & BSE volume was 38 mn.

03 Dec 2024, 08:06:30 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea closed at ₹8.36 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 8.42 & 8.18 yesterday to end at 8.29. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

