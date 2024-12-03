Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened at ₹8.26 and closed at ₹8.36, marking a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹8.42 and a low of ₹8.18 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹58,269.04 crore, the stock remains significantly below its 52-week high of ₹19.15 and above its 52-week low of ₹6.60. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 38,643,247 shares.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea's share price increased by 0.12%, currently trading at ₹8.30. However, over the past year, the price has dropped by 37.51% to reach the same ₹8.30 mark. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 17.35%, reaching 24,276.05 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|18.79%
|3 Months
|-43.4%
|6 Months
|-48.25%
|YTD
|-48.25%
|1 Year
|-37.51%
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|8.42
|Support 1
|8.18
|Resistance 2
|8.55
|Support 2
|8.07
|Resistance 3
|8.66
|Support 3
|7.94
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹7.0, 15.56% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹19.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Sell
|8
|8
|7
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|3
|3
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 42.01% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 341 mn & BSE volume was 38 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹8.42 & ₹8.18 yesterday to end at ₹8.29. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.