Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 03 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stock price went down today, 03 Feb 2025, by -2.81 %. The stock closed at 9.61 per share. The stock is currently trading at 9.34 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened at 9.17 and closed at 9.61, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 9.37 and a low of 9.03 during the day. With a market capitalization of 64,610.69 crore, the stock remains below its 52-week high of 19.15 and above its 52-week low of 6.60. The BSE recorded a volume of 20,542,870 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Feb 2025, 11:47 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -4.84% lower than yesterday

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Vodafone Idea's trading volume is down by 4.84% compared to yesterday, with the price at 9.20, reflecting a decrease of 4.27%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for identifying trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with high volume may signal the potential for further price drops.

03 Feb 2025, 11:35 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 9.22 and 9.02 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 9.02 and selling near hourly resistance 9.22 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 19.38Support 19.1
Resistance 29.53Support 28.97
Resistance 39.66Support 38.82
03 Feb 2025, 11:20 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea closed at ₹9.61 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 9.37 & 9.03 yesterday to end at 9.34. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.

