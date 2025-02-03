Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 03 Feb 2025

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened at ₹9.17 and closed at ₹9.61, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹9.37 and a low of ₹9.03 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹64,610.69 crore, the stock remains below its 52-week high of ₹19.15 and above its 52-week low of ₹6.60. The BSE recorded a volume of 20,542,870 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Vodafone Idea's trading volume is down by 4.84% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹9.20, reflecting a decrease of 4.27%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for identifying trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with high volume may signal the potential for further price drops.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 9.22 and 9.02 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 9.02 and selling near hourly resistance 9.22 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|9.38
|Support 1
|9.1
|Resistance 2
|9.53
|Support 2
|8.97
|Resistance 3
|9.66
|Support 3
|8.82
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹9.37 & ₹9.03 yesterday to end at ₹9.34. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.