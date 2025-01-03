Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2025

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened at ₹8.06 and closed slightly lower at ₹8.02. The stock reached a high of ₹8.18 and a low of ₹7.91, reflecting a volatile session. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹55,829.56 crore. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹19.15 and a low of ₹6.6, with a BSE trading volume of 52,077,013 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 6.95% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 392 mn & BSE volume was 52 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹8.18 & ₹7.91 yesterday to end at ₹8.13. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.