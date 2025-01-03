Hello User
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stock price went up today, 03 Jan 2025, by 1.37 %. The stock closed at 8.02 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8.13 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened at 8.06 and closed slightly lower at 8.02. The stock reached a high of 8.18 and a low of 7.91, reflecting a volatile session. The company's market capitalization stands at 55,829.56 crore. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of 19.15 and a low of 6.6, with a BSE trading volume of 52,077,013 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2025, 08:16 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea volume yesterday was 444 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 415977 k

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 6.95% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 392 mn & BSE volume was 52 mn.

03 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea closed at ₹8.02 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 8.18 & 7.91 yesterday to end at 8.13. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

