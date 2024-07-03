Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 03 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stock price went down today, 03 Jul 2024, by -3.4 %. The stock closed at 17.63 per share. The stock is currently trading at 17.03 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea's stock on the last day opened at 17.7 and closed at 17.63. The high for the day was 17.76, while the low was 16.95. The market capitalization stands at 115,597.74 crore. The 52-week high is 19.15, and the 52-week low is 7.18. The BSE volume for the day was 81,038,618 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jul 2024, 08:18 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea volume yesterday was 907 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1291263 k

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 29.69% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 826 mn & BSE volume was 81 mn.

03 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea closed at ₹17.63 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 17.76 & 16.95 yesterday to end at 17.63. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.