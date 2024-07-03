Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 03 Jul 2024

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea's stock on the last day opened at ₹17.7 and closed at ₹17.63. The high for the day was ₹17.76, while the low was ₹16.95. The market capitalization stands at ₹115,597.74 crore. The 52-week high is ₹19.15, and the 52-week low is ₹7.18. The BSE volume for the day was 81,038,618 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 29.69% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 826 mn & BSE volume was 81 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹17.76 & ₹16.95 yesterday to end at ₹17.63. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend