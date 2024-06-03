Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea's stock price showed a slight decrease on the last day of trading, opening at ₹14.78 and closing at ₹14.59. The stock reached a high of ₹15.43 and a low of ₹14.64 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹103583.18 crore. The 52-week range for the stock was between ₹6.98 and ₹18.42. The BSE volume for the day was 271,518,352 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea touched a high of 15.99 & a low of 15.71 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|15.96
|Support 1
|15.68
|Resistance 2
|16.12
|Support 2
|15.56
|Resistance 3
|16.24
|Support 3
|15.4
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Today, Vodafone Idea's stock price has risen by 3.74% to reach ₹15.83, echoing the positive trend seen in its peer companies like Bharti Airtel, Tata Communications, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, and Railtel Corporation of India. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are also up, with gains of 2.76% and 2.7% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bharti Airtel
|1414.1
|42.25
|3.08
|1407.05
|812.65
|799271.7
|Vodafone Idea
|15.83
|0.57
|3.74
|18.42
|6.98
|79339.68
|Tata Communications
|1814.5
|37.05
|2.08
|2085.0
|1267.7
|51713.25
|Tata Teleservices Maharashtra
|76.09
|1.51
|2.02
|109.1
|60.61
|14875.05
|Railtel Corporation Of India
|425.75
|12.55
|3.04
|491.15
|116.15
|13663.95
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest for Vodafone Idea indicates a potential uptrend in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Vodafone Idea has surpassed the first resistance of ₹15.42 & second resistance of ₹15.63 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹16.02. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹16.02 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The share price of Vodafone Idea has increased by 4.65% and is currently trading at ₹15.97. Over the past year, Vodafone Idea shares have surged by 113.29% to reach ₹15.97. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 21.56% to reach 22530.70 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.99%
|3 Months
|7.08%
|6 Months
|15.09%
|YTD
|-4.69%
|1 Year
|113.29%
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|15.42
|Support 1
|14.82
|Resistance 2
|15.63
|Support 2
|14.43
|Resistance 3
|16.02
|Support 3
|14.22
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹5.8, 61.99% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2.2
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹14.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|8
|8
|6
|3
|Sell
|4
|4
|5
|9
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|3
|3
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 151.38% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1913 mn & BSE volume was 271 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹15.43 & ₹14.64 yesterday to end at ₹14.59. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend