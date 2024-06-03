Hello User
Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
10 min read . 10:37 AM IST
Livemint

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stock price went up today, 03 Jun 2024, by 3.93 %. The stock closed at 15.26 per share. The stock is currently trading at 15.86 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea's stock price showed a slight decrease on the last day of trading, opening at 14.78 and closing at 14.59. The stock reached a high of 15.43 and a low of 14.64 during the day. The market capitalization stood at 103583.18 crore. The 52-week range for the stock was between 6.98 and 18.42. The BSE volume for the day was 271,518,352 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jun 2024, 10:37 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea touched a high of 15.99 & a low of 15.71 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 115.96Support 115.68
Resistance 216.12Support 215.56
Resistance 316.24Support 315.4
03 Jun 2024, 10:13 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates:

03 Jun 2024, 09:56 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Today, Vodafone Idea's stock price has risen by 3.74% to reach 15.83, echoing the positive trend seen in its peer companies like Bharti Airtel, Tata Communications, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, and Railtel Corporation of India. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are also up, with gains of 2.76% and 2.7% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bharti Airtel1414.142.253.081407.05812.65799271.7
Vodafone Idea15.830.573.7418.426.9879339.68
Tata Communications1814.537.052.082085.01267.751713.25
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra76.091.512.02109.160.6114875.05
Railtel Corporation Of India425.7512.553.04491.15116.1513663.95
03 Jun 2024, 09:44 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 3.9%; Futures open interest increased by 4.63%

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest for Vodafone Idea indicates a potential uptrend in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

03 Jun 2024, 09:34 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea trading at ₹15.86, up 3.93% from yesterday's ₹15.26

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Vodafone Idea has surpassed the first resistance of 15.42 & second resistance of 15.63 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 16.02. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 16.02 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

03 Jun 2024, 09:16 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The share price of Vodafone Idea has increased by 4.65% and is currently trading at 15.97. Over the past year, Vodafone Idea shares have surged by 113.29% to reach 15.97. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 21.56% to reach 22530.70 over the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.99%
3 Months7.08%
6 Months15.09%
YTD-4.69%
1 Year113.29%
03 Jun 2024, 08:46 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 115.42Support 114.82
Resistance 215.63Support 214.43
Resistance 316.02Support 314.22
03 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 5.8, 61.99% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2.2
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 14.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold8863
    Sell4459
    Strong Sell4433
03 Jun 2024, 08:15 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea volume yesterday was 2184 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 869149 k

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 151.38% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1913 mn & BSE volume was 271 mn.

03 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea closed at ₹14.59 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 15.43 & 14.64 yesterday to end at 14.59. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

