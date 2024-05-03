Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea closed today at ₹13.19, down -0.23% from yesterday's ₹13.22

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : Vodafone Idea's stock opened at ₹13.25 and closed at ₹13.2 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹13.49, while the low was ₹13.11. The market capitalization of Vodafone Idea stood at ₹66,258.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹18.42, and the 52-week low was ₹6.54. The BSE volume for the day was 165,907,040 shares traded.
Vodafone Idea share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Vodafone Idea's stock price dropped by 0.23% to reach ₹13.19, aligning with the downward trend seen in its peer companies like Bharti Airtel, Tata Communications, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, and Railtel Corporation Of India. The broader market indices Nifty and Sensex also experienced declines of 0.76% and 0.98% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
Vodafone Idea share price live: Today's Price range
Vodafone Idea stock's low price for the day was ₹13.01, while the high price reached was ₹13.47.
Vodafone Idea share price NSE Live : Futures trading lower by -1.12%; Futures open interest decreased by -3.38%
A decrease in futures price and open interest for Vodafone Idea indicates a weakening of the bearish trend, potentially signaling a bottoming out or a reversal in the near future.
Vodafone Idea share price Today : Volume traded till 3 PM is 461.22% higher than yesterday
The volume of Vodafone Idea traded by 3 PM is 461.22% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹13.19, showing a decrease of -0.23%. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing trends, along with price. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed today at ₹13.19, down -0.23% from yesterday's ₹13.22
Vodafone Idea share price closed the day at ₹13.19 - a 0.23% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 13.43 , 13.67 , 13.83. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 13.03 , 12.87 , 12.63.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Vodafone Idea Live Updates
Vodafone Idea share price update :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.18, down -0.3% from yesterday's ₹13.22
Vodafone Idea share price is at ₹13.18 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹13.03 and ₹13.43 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹13.03 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 13.43 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Vodafone Idea share price live: Simple Moving Average
Vodafone Idea Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Vodafone Idea share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
Vodafone Idea share price Live : Volume traded till 2 PM is 531.58% higher than yesterday
The volume of Vodafone Idea traded by 2 PM is 531.58% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹13.27, up by 0.38%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signify a potential further decline in prices.
Vodafone Idea share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 13.31 and 13.15 in the last hour. Traders could potentially consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 13.15 and selling near the hourly resistance at 13.31.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|13.35
|Support 1
|13.12
|Resistance 2
|13.43
|Support 2
|12.97
|Resistance 3
|13.58
|Support 3
|12.89
Vodafone Idea share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹5.8, 56.16% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2.2
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹14.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.17, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹13.22
Vodafone Idea share price is at ₹13.17 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹13.03 and ₹13.43 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹13.03 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 13.43 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Vodafone Idea share price Live : Volume traded till 1 PM is 647.03% higher than yesterday
The volume of Vodafone Idea traded by 1 PM is 647.03% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹13.07, showing a decrease of -1.13%. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing trends alongside price. A rise in price with increased volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Vodafone Idea share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 13.34 and 13.07 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 13.07 and selling near the hourly resistance at 13.34.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|13.31
|Support 1
|13.15
|Resistance 2
|13.38
|Support 2
|13.06
|Resistance 3
|13.47
|Support 3
|12.99
Vodafone Idea share price NSE Live : Futures trading lower by -0.75%; Futures open interest decreased by -1.48%
A decrease in futures price and open interest for Vodafone Idea indicates a potential shift in the current bearish trend. The stock could potentially reach a bottom or begin a reversal in the near future.
Vodafone Idea share price live: Today's Price range
Vodafone Idea stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹13.01 and a high of ₹13.47 on the current day.
Vodafone Idea share price Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is 392.76% higher than yesterday
The trading volume of Vodafone Idea until 12 AM has increased by 392.76% compared to yesterday, while the price has risen to ₹13.28, up by 0.45%. Analyzing both volume traded and price is essential to understand market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Vodafone Idea share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 13.33 and 13.2 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 13.2 and selling near the hourly resistance of 13.33.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|13.34
|Support 1
|13.07
|Resistance 2
|13.45
|Support 2
|12.91
|Resistance 3
|13.61
|Support 3
|12.8
Vodafone Idea Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Vodafone Idea share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
Vodafone Idea share price live: Simple Moving Average
Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.17, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹13.22
Vodafone Idea share price is at ₹13.17 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹13.03 and ₹13.43 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹13.03 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 13.43 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Vodafone Idea share price update : Volume traded till 11 AM is 181.38% higher than yesterday
The volume of Vodafone Idea traded by 11 AM is 181.38% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹13.15, up by -0.53%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, to analyze trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Vodafone Idea share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Vodafone Idea's stock reached a peak of 13.35 and a low of 13.22 in the previous trading hour. During that hour, the stock price fell below important hourly resistance levels of 13.28 and 13.23, suggesting a notable amount of selling activity. Traders who currently hold long positions may consider selling, while those looking to enter the market may want to assess the possibility of a reversal if the stock is deemed oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|13.33
|Support 1
|13.2
|Resistance 2
|13.41
|Support 2
|13.15
|Resistance 3
|13.46
|Support 3
|13.07
Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.25, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹13.22
Vodafone Idea share price is at ₹13.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹13.03 and ₹13.43 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹13.03 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 13.43 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Vodafone Idea share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Vodafone Idea's stock price has increased by 0.38% to reach ₹13.27, while its counterparts like Bharti Airtel, Tata Communications, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, and Railtel Corporation Of India are experiencing losses. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.24% and -0.42% respectively.
Vodafone Idea share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹5.8, 56.33% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2.2
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹14.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
Vodafone Idea share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is 81.76% higher than yesterday
The volume of Vodafone Idea traded by 10 AM is 81.76% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹13.29, up by 0.53%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may indicate further price declines.
Vodafone Idea share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
Vodafone Idea touched a high of 13.47 & a low of 13.32 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|13.43
|Support 1
|13.28
|Resistance 2
|13.53
|Support 2
|13.23
|Resistance 3
|13.58
|Support 3
|13.13
Vodafone Idea Live Updates
Vodafone Idea share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Vodafone Idea's stock price rose by 1.44% to reach ₹13.41, while its counterparts in the market show a mixed performance. Bharti Airtel and Railtel Corporation Of India are experiencing a decline, whereas Tata Communications and Tata Teleservices Maharashtra are witnessing an upward trend. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are both up by 0.53% and 0.5% respectively.
Vodafone Idea share price update : Futures trading higher by 0.75%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.02%
An increase in futures price and a decrease in open interest for Vodafone Idea indicate that the current upward trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a peak or a reversal in the near future.
Vodafone Idea share price NSE Live :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.41, up 1.44% from yesterday's ₹13.22
Vodafone Idea share price is at ₹13.41 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹13.03 and ₹13.43 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹13.03 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 13.43 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Vodafone Idea share price live: Price Analysis
Vodafone Idea's stock has increased by 0.45% today, trading at ₹13.28. Over the past year, Vodafone Idea's shares have risen by 91.30% to ₹13.28. In comparison, Nifty has increased by 24.80% to 22648.20 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.76%
|3 Months
|-10.42%
|6 Months
|-4.0%
|YTD
|-17.5%
|1 Year
|91.3%
Vodafone Idea in talks with SBI, PNB, BOB, and private lenders to avail loans worth ₹15,000 crore: Report
Vodafone Idea has reached out to state-run lenders State Bank of India (SBI), Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank and some privately-held banks, the report said.
https://www.livemint.com/industry/banking/vodafone-idea-in-talks-in-talks-with-sbi-pnb-bob-and-private-lenders-to-avail-loans-worth-rs-15-000-crore-report-11714649846456.html
Vodafone Idea share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|13.43
|Support 1
|13.03
|Resistance 2
|13.67
|Support 2
|12.87
|Resistance 3
|13.83
|Support 3
|12.63
Vodafone Idea share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹5.8, 56.13% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2.2
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹14.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|6
|5
|4
|3
|Sell
|5
|6
|8
|9
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
Vodafone Idea share price Today : Vodafone Idea volume yesterday was 974 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1048838 k
The trading volume yesterday was 7.09% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 808 mn & BSE volume was 165 mn.
Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹13.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹13.49 & ₹13.11 yesterday to end at ₹13.2. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!