Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea closed today at 13.19, down -0.23% from yesterday's 13.22

LIVE UPDATES
42 min read . 06:00 PM IST
Livemint

Vodafone Idea stock price went down today, 03 May 2024, by -0.23 %. The stock closed at 13.22 per share. The stock is currently trading at 13.19 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Stock Price Today

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : Vodafone Idea's stock opened at 13.25 and closed at 13.2 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 13.49, while the low was 13.11. The market capitalization of Vodafone Idea stood at 66,258.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 18.42, and the 52-week low was 6.54. The BSE volume for the day was 165,907,040 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 May 2024, 06:00 PM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Vodafone Idea's stock price dropped by 0.23% to reach 13.19, aligning with the downward trend seen in its peer companies like Bharti Airtel, Tata Communications, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, and Railtel Corporation Of India. The broader market indices Nifty and Sensex also experienced declines of 0.76% and 0.98% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bharti Airtel1279.65-26.5-2.031364.05774.0713048.45
Vodafone Idea13.19-0.03-0.2318.426.5464208.51
Tata Communications1720.1-21.95-1.262085.01209.9549022.85
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra81.05-0.94-1.15109.160.3515844.69
Railtel Corporation Of India394.5-11.5-2.83491.15114.812661.02
03 May 2024, 05:35 PM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Today's Price range

Vodafone Idea stock's low price for the day was 13.01, while the high price reached was 13.47.

03 May 2024, 04:33 PM IST Vodafone Idea share price NSE Live : Futures trading lower by -1.12%; Futures open interest decreased by -3.38%

A decrease in futures price and open interest for Vodafone Idea indicates a weakening of the bearish trend, potentially signaling a bottoming out or a reversal in the near future.

03 May 2024, 03:51 PM IST Vodafone Idea share price Today : Volume traded till 3 PM is 461.22% higher than yesterday

The volume of Vodafone Idea traded by 3 PM is 461.22% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at 13.19, showing a decrease of -0.23%. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing trends, along with price. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

03 May 2024, 03:48 PM IST Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed today at ₹13.19, down -0.23% from yesterday's ₹13.22

Vodafone Idea share price closed the day at 13.19 - a 0.23% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 13.43 , 13.67 , 13.83. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 13.03 , 12.87 , 12.63.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

03 May 2024, 03:32 PM IST Vodafone Idea Live Updates

03 May 2024, 03:18 PM IST Vodafone Idea share price update :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.18, down -0.3% from yesterday's ₹13.22

Vodafone Idea share price is at 13.18 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 13.03 and 13.43 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 13.03 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 13.43 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 03:01 PM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days13.12
10 Days13.08
20 Days13.22
50 Days14.00
100 Days14.27
300 Days12.37
03 May 2024, 02:55 PM IST Vodafone Idea Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Vodafone Idea share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

03 May 2024, 02:49 PM IST Vodafone Idea share price Live : Volume traded till 2 PM is 531.58% higher than yesterday

The volume of Vodafone Idea traded by 2 PM is 531.58% higher than yesterday, with the price at 13.27, up by 0.38%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signify a potential further decline in prices.

03 May 2024, 02:38 PM IST Vodafone Idea share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 13.31 and 13.15 in the last hour. Traders could potentially consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 13.15 and selling near the hourly resistance at 13.31.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 113.35Support 113.12
Resistance 213.43Support 212.97
Resistance 313.58Support 312.89
03 May 2024, 02:07 PM IST Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.17, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹13.22

Vodafone Idea share price is at 13.17 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 13.03 and 13.43 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 13.03 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 13.43 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 01:45 PM IST Vodafone Idea share price Live : Volume traded till 1 PM is 647.03% higher than yesterday

The volume of Vodafone Idea traded by 1 PM is 647.03% higher than yesterday, with the price at 13.07, showing a decrease of -1.13%. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing trends alongside price. A rise in price with increased volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 01:37 PM IST Vodafone Idea share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 13.34 and 13.07 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 13.07 and selling near the hourly resistance at 13.34.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 113.31Support 113.15
Resistance 213.38Support 213.06
Resistance 313.47Support 312.99
03 May 2024, 01:16 PM IST Vodafone Idea share price NSE Live : Futures trading lower by -0.75%; Futures open interest decreased by -1.48%

A decrease in futures price and open interest for Vodafone Idea indicates a potential shift in the current bearish trend. The stock could potentially reach a bottom or begin a reversal in the near future.

03 May 2024, 01:06 PM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Today's Price range

Vodafone Idea stock's price fluctuated between a low of 13.01 and a high of 13.47 on the current day.

03 May 2024, 12:45 PM IST Vodafone Idea share price Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is 392.76% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Vodafone Idea until 12 AM has increased by 392.76% compared to yesterday, while the price has risen to 13.28, up by 0.45%. Analyzing both volume traded and price is essential to understand market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

03 May 2024, 12:35 PM IST Vodafone Idea share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 13.33 and 13.2 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 13.2 and selling near the hourly resistance of 13.33.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 113.34Support 113.07
Resistance 213.45Support 212.91
Resistance 313.61Support 312.8
03 May 2024, 12:10 PM IST Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.17, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹13.22

Vodafone Idea share price is at 13.17 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 13.03 and 13.43 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 13.03 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 13.43 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 11:50 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price update : Volume traded till 11 AM is 181.38% higher than yesterday

The volume of Vodafone Idea traded by 11 AM is 181.38% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at 13.15, up by -0.53%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, to analyze trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 11:38 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Vodafone Idea's stock reached a peak of 13.35 and a low of 13.22 in the previous trading hour. During that hour, the stock price fell below important hourly resistance levels of 13.28 and 13.23, suggesting a notable amount of selling activity. Traders who currently hold long positions may consider selling, while those looking to enter the market may want to assess the possibility of a reversal if the stock is deemed oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 113.33Support 113.2
Resistance 213.41Support 213.15
Resistance 313.46Support 313.07
03 May 2024, 11:23 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.25, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹13.22

Vodafone Idea share price is at 13.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 13.03 and 13.43 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 13.03 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 13.43 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 11:18 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Vodafone Idea's stock price has increased by 0.38% to reach 13.27, while its counterparts like Bharti Airtel, Tata Communications, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, and Railtel Corporation Of India are experiencing losses. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.24% and -0.42% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bharti Airtel1289.65-16.5-1.261364.05774.0718620.66
Vodafone Idea13.270.050.3818.426.5464597.95
Tata Communications1735.3-6.75-0.392085.01209.9549456.05
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra81.04-0.95-1.16109.160.3515842.73
Railtel Corporation Of India397.15-8.85-2.18491.15114.812746.07
03 May 2024, 10:51 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is 81.76% higher than yesterday

The volume of Vodafone Idea traded by 10 AM is 81.76% higher than yesterday, with the price at 13.29, up by 0.53%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may indicate further price declines.

03 May 2024, 10:35 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

Vodafone Idea touched a high of 13.47 & a low of 13.32 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 113.43Support 113.28
Resistance 213.53Support 213.23
Resistance 313.58Support 313.13
03 May 2024, 10:15 AM IST Vodafone Idea Live Updates

03 May 2024, 09:52 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Vodafone Idea's stock price rose by 1.44% to reach 13.41, while its counterparts in the market show a mixed performance. Bharti Airtel and Railtel Corporation Of India are experiencing a decline, whereas Tata Communications and Tata Teleservices Maharashtra are witnessing an upward trend. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are both up by 0.53% and 0.5% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bharti Airtel1292.4-13.75-1.051364.05774.0720153.02
Vodafone Idea13.410.191.4418.426.5465279.46
Tata Communications1749.67.550.432085.01209.9549863.6
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra82.150.160.2109.160.3516059.73
Railtel Corporation Of India399.95-6.05-1.49491.15114.812835.93
03 May 2024, 09:41 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price update : Futures trading higher by 0.75%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.02%

An increase in futures price and a decrease in open interest for Vodafone Idea indicate that the current upward trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a peak or a reversal in the near future.

03 May 2024, 09:32 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price NSE Live :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.41, up 1.44% from yesterday's ₹13.22

Vodafone Idea share price is at 13.41 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 13.03 and 13.43 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 13.03 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 13.43 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 09:19 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Price Analysis

Vodafone Idea's stock has increased by 0.45% today, trading at 13.28. Over the past year, Vodafone Idea's shares have risen by 91.30% to 13.28. In comparison, Nifty has increased by 24.80% to 22648.20 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.76%
3 Months-10.42%
6 Months-4.0%
YTD-17.5%
1 Year91.3%
03 May 2024, 09:05 AM IST Vodafone Idea in talks with SBI, PNB, BOB, and private lenders to avail loans worth ₹15,000 crore: Report

Vodafone Idea has reached out to state-run lenders State Bank of India (SBI), Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank and some privately-held banks, the report said.

https://www.livemint.com/industry/banking/vodafone-idea-in-talks-in-talks-with-sbi-pnb-bob-and-private-lenders-to-avail-loans-worth-rs-15-000-crore-report-11714649846456.html

03 May 2024, 08:50 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 113.43Support 113.03
Resistance 213.67Support 212.87
Resistance 313.83Support 312.63
03 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Today : Vodafone Idea volume yesterday was 974 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1048838 k

The trading volume yesterday was 7.09% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 808 mn & BSE volume was 165 mn.

03 May 2024, 08:01 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹13.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 13.49 & 13.11 yesterday to end at 13.2. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.