Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 03 Sep 2024

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened at ₹15.6 and closed slightly higher at ₹15.63. The stock's high for the day was ₹15.6, while the low was ₹14.81. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹104,898.22 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of ₹19.15 and a low of ₹8.5. BSE recorded a trading volume of 49,765,218 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|15.46
|Support 1
|14.69
|Resistance 2
|15.91
|Support 2
|14.37
|Resistance 3
|16.23
|Support 3
|13.92
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹10.5, 30.23% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1.5
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹23.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|8
|Sell
|7
|7
|5
|4
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 76.1% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 685 mn & BSE volume was 49 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹15.6 & ₹14.81 yesterday to end at ₹15.05. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.