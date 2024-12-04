Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened at ₹8.25 and closed slightly higher at ₹8.29. The stock reached a high of ₹8.39 and a low of ₹8.20 during the session. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹57,711.45 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹19.15 and a low of ₹6.6, with a trading volume of 32,294,473 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 50.61% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 283 mn & BSE volume was 32 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹8.39 & ₹8.2 yesterday to end at ₹8.21. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.