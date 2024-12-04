Hello User
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stock price went down today, 04 Dec 2024, by -0.97 %. The stock closed at 8.29 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8.21 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened at 8.25 and closed slightly higher at 8.29. The stock reached a high of 8.39 and a low of 8.20 during the session. The company's market capitalization stood at 57,711.45 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 19.15 and a low of 6.6, with a trading volume of 32,294,473 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2024, 08:21 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea volume yesterday was 315 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 639717 k

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 50.61% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 283 mn & BSE volume was 32 mn.

04 Dec 2024, 08:05 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea closed at ₹8.29 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 8.39 & 8.2 yesterday to end at 8.21. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

