Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 04 Feb 2025

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened at ₹9.17 and closed at ₹9.61, marking a notable increase. The stock reached a high of ₹9.40 and a low of ₹9.01 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹64,610.69 crore, the shares traded on the BSE amounted to 37,134,015. Over the past year, Vodafone Idea has seen a 52-week high of ₹19.15 and a low of ₹6.60.
Vodafone Idea Live Updates: Vodafone Idea's share price has increased by 1.98%, currently trading at ₹9.26. However, over the past year, the company's shares have declined by 36.04%, also settling at ₹9.26. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 7.30%, reaching 23,361.05 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.33%
|3 Months
|10.17%
|6 Months
|-43.86%
|YTD
|13.98%
|1 Year
|-36.04%
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|9.31
|Support 1
|8.92
|Resistance 2
|9.55
|Support 2
|8.77
|Resistance 3
|9.7
|Support 3
|8.53
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹7.0, 22.91% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹15.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 25.36% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 384 mn & BSE volume was 37 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹9.40 & ₹9.01 yesterday to end at ₹9.08. While indications suggest the stock may be nearing its peak, investors should exercise patience and await confirmation of a bearish short-term trend for a confirmed reversal.