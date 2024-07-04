Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 04 Jul 2024

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea's stock opened at ₹17.09 and closed at ₹17.03 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹17.67 and the low was ₹16.9. The market capitalization stood at ₹118516.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹19.15 and the low was ₹7.18. The BSE volume for the day was 77035799 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|17.79
|Support 1
|17.03
|Resistance 2
|18.11
|Support 2
|16.59
|Resistance 3
|18.55
|Support 3
|16.27
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹10.0, 42.73% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1.5
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹18.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Hold
|6
|7
|8
|4
|Sell
|5
|4
|4
|8
|Strong Sell
|3
|4
|4
|3
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 26.36% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 860 mn & BSE volume was 77 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹17.67 & ₹16.9 yesterday to end at ₹17.03. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend