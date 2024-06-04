Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 04 Jun 2024

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea's stock price for the last trading day opened at ₹16.31 and closed at ₹15.26. The high for the day was ₹16.34 and the low was ₹15.67. The market capitalization stood at ₹108,741.97 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹18.42 and ₹6.98 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 266,910,621 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹5.8, 63.8% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2.2
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹14.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|8
|8
|6
|3
|Sell
|4
|4
|5
|9
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|3
|3
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 151.38% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1913 mn & BSE volume was 271 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹16.34 & ₹15.67 yesterday to end at ₹15.26. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend