Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Sees Decline in Stock Prices Today

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened at ₹15.08 and closed slightly lower at ₹15.05. The stock reached a high of ₹15.25 and a low of ₹15. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹105,316.42 crore. Over the past year, Vodafone Idea's shares have fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹19.15 and a low of ₹9.55, with a trading volume of 21,487,062 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.73%; Futures open interest decreased by -944.6%
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices, along with a reduction in open interest for Vodafone Idea, indicates that the current bearish trend may be weakening. This suggests the possibility of the stock stabilizing or beginning to reverse in the near future.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea trading at ₹15.06, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹15.11
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea share price is at ₹15.06 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹14.99 and ₹15.25 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹14.99 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 15.25 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea's share price has declined by 0.40%, currently trading at ₹15.05. Over the past year, the stock has seen a substantial increase of 51.10%, reaching ₹15.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 29.45%, hitting 25,279.85 during the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.8%
|3 Months
|-0.06%
|6 Months
|5.3%
|YTD
|-5.56%
|1 Year
|51.1%
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|15.25
|Support 1
|14.99
|Resistance 2
|15.39
|Support 2
|14.87
|Resistance 3
|15.51
|Support 3
|14.73
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹10.5, 30.51% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1.5
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹23.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Sell
|7
|7
|5
|4
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea volume yesterday was 293 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 399653 k
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 26.46% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 272 mn & BSE volume was 21 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea closed at ₹15.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹15.25 & ₹15 yesterday to end at ₹15.11. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.