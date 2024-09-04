Hello User
Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Sees Decline in Stock Prices Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:44 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stock price went down today, 04 Sep 2024, by -0.33 %. The stock closed at 15.11 per share. The stock is currently trading at 15.06 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened at 15.08 and closed slightly lower at 15.05. The stock reached a high of 15.25 and a low of 15. The company's market capitalization stands at 105,316.42 crore. Over the past year, Vodafone Idea's shares have fluctuated between a 52-week high of 19.15 and a low of 9.55, with a trading volume of 21,487,062 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Sep 2024, 09:44 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.73%; Futures open interest decreased by -944.6%

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices, along with a reduction in open interest for Vodafone Idea, indicates that the current bearish trend may be weakening. This suggests the possibility of the stock stabilizing or beginning to reverse in the near future.

04 Sep 2024, 09:35 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea trading at ₹15.06, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹15.11

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea share price is at 15.06 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 14.99 and 15.25 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 14.99 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 15.25 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

04 Sep 2024, 09:16 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea's share price has declined by 0.40%, currently trading at 15.05. Over the past year, the stock has seen a substantial increase of 51.10%, reaching 15.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 29.45%, hitting 25,279.85 during the same timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.8%
3 Months-0.06%
6 Months5.3%
YTD-5.56%
1 Year51.1%
04 Sep 2024, 08:47 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 115.25Support 114.99
Resistance 215.39Support 214.87
Resistance 315.51Support 314.73
04 Sep 2024, 08:31 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 10.5, 30.51% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1.5
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 23.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1110
    Buy2221
    Hold6667
    Sell7754
    Strong Sell3334
04 Sep 2024, 08:17 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea volume yesterday was 293 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 399653 k

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 26.46% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 272 mn & BSE volume was 21 mn.

04 Sep 2024, 08:00 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea closed at ₹15.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 15.25 & 15 yesterday to end at 15.11. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

