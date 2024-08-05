Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 05 Aug 2024

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.88%
|3 Months
|11.41%
|6 Months
|14.73%
|YTD
|0.75%
|1 Year
|105.35%
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|16.43
|Support 1
|15.76
|Resistance 2
|16.76
|Support 2
|15.42
|Resistance 3
|17.1
|Support 3
|15.09
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹10.5, 34.82% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1.5
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹23.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 13.0% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 475 mn & BSE volume was 46 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹16.41 & ₹15.76 yesterday to end at ₹16.11. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.