Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 05 Dec 2024

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened at ₹8.2 and closed slightly higher at ₹8.21. The stock experienced a high of ₹8.62 and a low of ₹8.12 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹57,223.55 crore, the stock is well below its 52-week high of ₹19.15 and above its 52-week low of ₹6.6. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 60,373,413 shares.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|8.66
|Support 1
|8.15
|Resistance 2
|8.9
|Support 2
|7.88
|Resistance 3
|9.17
|Support 3
|7.64
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹7.0, 16.77% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹19.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|6
|5
|5
|6
|Sell
|7
|8
|7
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|3
|3
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 25.82% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 406 mn & BSE volume was 60 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹8.62 & ₹8.12 yesterday to end at ₹8.41. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.