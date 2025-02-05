Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 05 Feb 2025

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened at ₹9.26 and closed lower at ₹9.08. The stock reached a high of ₹9.60 and a low of ₹9.09 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹64,753.48 crore, the company's shares traded a volume of 43,637,568 on the BSE. Over the past year, Vodafone Idea's stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹19.15 and a low of ₹6.60.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 19.27% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 418 mn & BSE volume was 43 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹9.60 & ₹9.09 yesterday to end at ₹9.40. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.