Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Stock Plummets Amid Market Turmoil

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea's stock closed at ₹17.46 on the last trading day, slightly lower than the opening price of ₹17.53. The high for the day was ₹17.74 and the low was ₹17.28. The market capitalization stands at ₹118,855.93 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹19.15 and ₹7.18 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 38,828,686 shares traded.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea share price is at ₹17.37 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹17.27 and ₹17.73 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹17.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 17.73 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The share price of Vodafone Idea has decreased by -0.63%, currently trading at ₹17.40. Over the past year, Vodafone Idea shares have seen a significant increase of 136.22%, reaching ₹17.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.34% to 24,302.15 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.62%
|3 Months
|21.41%
|6 Months
|4.05%
|YTD
|9.25%
|1 Year
|136.22%
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|17.73
|Support 1
|17.27
|Resistance 2
|17.97
|Support 2
|17.05
|Resistance 3
|18.19
|Support 3
|16.81
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹10.5, 40.03% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1.5
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹23.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Hold
|6
|7
|8
|4
|Sell
|5
|4
|4
|8
|Strong Sell
|3
|4
|4
|3
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 43.72% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 644 mn & BSE volume was 38 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹17.74 & ₹17.28 yesterday to end at ₹17.46. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend