Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Vodafone Idea's stock opened at ₹15.74 and closed at ₹16.02. The high for the day was ₹15.74 and the low was ₹12.03. The market capitalization was ₹89803.76 crore. The 52-week high was ₹18.42 and the 52-week low was ₹7.03. The BSE volume was 394,929,553 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The share price of Vodafone Idea has increased by 3.93% and is currently trading at ₹13.75. Over the past year, Vodafone Idea's shares have surged by 84.62% to ₹13.75. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 17.70% to 21884.50 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-9.28%
|3 Months
|-5.97%
|6 Months
|1.15%
|YTD
|-17.5%
|1 Year
|84.62%
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|15.28
|Support 1
|11.63
|Resistance 2
|17.32
|Support 2
|10.02
|Resistance 3
|18.93
|Support 3
|7.98
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹5.8, 56.16% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2.2
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹14.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|8
|8
|6
|3
|Sell
|4
|4
|5
|9
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|3
|3
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 151.38% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1913 mn & BSE volume was 271 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹15.74 & ₹12.03 yesterday to end at ₹16.02. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.