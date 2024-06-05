Hello User
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stock price went down today, 05 Jun 2024, by -17.42 %. The stock closed at 16.02 per share. The stock is currently trading at 13.23 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Vodafone Idea's stock opened at 15.74 and closed at 16.02. The high for the day was 15.74 and the low was 12.03. The market capitalization was 89803.76 crore. The 52-week high was 18.42 and the 52-week low was 7.03. The BSE volume was 394,929,553 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jun 2024, 09:15 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The share price of Vodafone Idea has increased by 3.93% and is currently trading at 13.75. Over the past year, Vodafone Idea's shares have surged by 84.62% to 13.75. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 17.70% to 21884.50 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-9.28%
3 Months-5.97%
6 Months1.15%
YTD-17.5%
1 Year84.62%
05 Jun 2024, 08:45 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 115.28Support 111.63
Resistance 217.32Support 210.02
Resistance 318.93Support 37.98
05 Jun 2024, 08:31 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 5.8, 56.16% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2.2
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 14.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold8863
    Sell4459
    Strong Sell4433
05 Jun 2024, 08:15 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea volume yesterday was 2184 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 869149 k

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 151.38% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1913 mn & BSE volume was 271 mn.

05 Jun 2024, 08:02 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea closed at ₹16.02 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 15.74 & 12.03 yesterday to end at 16.02. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

