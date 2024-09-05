Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2024

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened at ₹15.06 and closed slightly higher at ₹15.11, reaching a high of ₹15.10 and a low of ₹14.77. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹103,364.83 crore. Over the past year, Vodafone Idea has seen a 52-week high of ₹19.15 and a low of ₹9.55, with a trading volume of 29,110,630 shares on the BSE.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹10.5, 29.2% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1.5
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹23.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Sell
|7
|7
|5
|4
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 21.73% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 281 mn & BSE volume was 29 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹15.1 & ₹14.77 yesterday to end at ₹14.83. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.