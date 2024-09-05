Hello User
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stock price went down today, 05 Sep 2024, by -1.85 %. The stock closed at 15.11 per share. The stock is currently trading at 14.83 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened at 15.06 and closed slightly higher at 15.11, reaching a high of 15.10 and a low of 14.77. The company's market capitalization stands at 103,364.83 crore. Over the past year, Vodafone Idea has seen a 52-week high of 19.15 and a low of 9.55, with a trading volume of 29,110,630 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Sep 2024, 08:33 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 10.5, 29.2% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1.5
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 23.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1110
    Buy2221
    Hold6667
    Sell7754
    Strong Sell3334
05 Sep 2024, 08:16 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea volume yesterday was 310 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 396567 k

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 21.73% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 281 mn & BSE volume was 29 mn.

05 Sep 2024, 08:00 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea closed at ₹15.11 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 15.1 & 14.77 yesterday to end at 14.83. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

