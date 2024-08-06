Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 06 Aug 2024

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea's stock price for the last day saw an open of ₹15.66 and a close of ₹16.11. The high for the day was ₹15.81, while the low was ₹15.06. The market capitalization stood at ₹107058.92 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹19.15 and ₹7.52 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 29911289 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 5.6% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 608 mn & BSE volume was 29 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹15.81 & ₹15.06 yesterday to end at ₹15.36. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.