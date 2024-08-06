Hello User
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 06 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stock price went down today, 06 Aug 2024, by -4.66 %. The stock closed at 16.11 per share. The stock is currently trading at 15.36 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea's stock price for the last day saw an open of 15.66 and a close of 16.11. The high for the day was 15.81, while the low was 15.06. The market capitalization stood at 107058.92 crore. The 52-week high and low were 19.15 and 7.52 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 29911289 shares traded.

06 Aug 2024, 08:18 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea volume yesterday was 638 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 604720 k

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 5.6% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 608 mn & BSE volume was 29 mn.

06 Aug 2024, 08:02 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea closed at ₹16.11 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 15.81 & 15.06 yesterday to end at 15.36. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

