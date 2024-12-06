Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Shares Surge as Market Shows Positive Momentum

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened at ₹8.79 and closed lower at ₹8.41. The stock reached a high of ₹8.79 and a low of ₹8.04 during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹58,687.24 crore, the stock's performance over the past year shows a 52-week high of ₹19.15 and a low of ₹6.60. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 65,128,261 shares.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea trading at ₹8.11, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹8.08
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea share price is at ₹8.11 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹7.81 and ₹8.55 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹7.81 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 8.55 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea's share price has increased by 0.25%, currently trading at ₹8.10. However, over the past year, the stock has experienced a decline of 37.12%, also settling at ₹8.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 18.48%, reaching 24,708.40 during the same period.
Vodafone Idea to consider raising funds worth ₹2,000-crore on Dec 9 via preferential issue to promoter group
Vodafone Idea said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges that it would conduct a board meeting on Monday, December 9, 2024, to consider the fundraising.
Stocks to Watch: Vodafone Idea, Canara Bank, Nykaa, Mishtann Foods, Garden Reach Shipbuilders, and more
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|8.55
|Support 1
|7.81
|Resistance 2
|9.04
|Support 2
|7.56
|Resistance 3
|9.29
|Support 3
|7.07
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹7.0, 13.37% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹19.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|6
|5
|5
|6
|Sell
|7
|8
|7
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|3
|3
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea volume yesterday was 985 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 648889 k
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 51.91% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 920 mn & BSE volume was 65 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea closed at ₹8.41 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹8.79 & ₹8.04 yesterday to end at ₹8.08. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.