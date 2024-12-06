Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/ Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Shares Surge as Market Shows Positive Momentum
LIVE UPDATES

Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Shares Surge as Market Shows Positive Momentum

2 min read . Updated: 06 Dec 2024, 09:30 AM IST
Livemint

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stock price went up today, 06 Dec 2024, by 0.37 %. The stock closed at 8.08 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8.11 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened at 8.79 and closed lower at 8.41. The stock reached a high of 8.79 and a low of 8.04 during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately 58,687.24 crore, the stock's performance over the past year shows a 52-week high of 19.15 and a low of 6.60. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 65,128,261 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Dec 2024, 09:30:08 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea trading at ₹8.11, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹8.08

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea share price is at 8.11 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 7.81 and 8.55 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 7.81 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 8.55 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 Dec 2024, 09:15:05 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea's share price has increased by 0.25%, currently trading at 8.10. However, over the past year, the stock has experienced a decline of 37.12%, also settling at 8.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 18.48%, reaching 24,708.40 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.35%
3 Months-46.17%
6 Months-46.13%
YTD-49.5%
1 Year-37.12%
06 Dec 2024, 09:01:02 AM IST

Vodafone Idea to consider raising funds worth ₹2,000-crore on Dec 9 via preferential issue to promoter group

Vodafone Idea said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges that it would conduct a board meeting on Monday, December 9, 2024, to consider the fundraising.

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/vodafone-idea-to-consider-rasing-funds-worth-rs-2-000-crore-on-dec-9-via-preferential-issue-to-promoter-group-11733406092958.html

06 Dec 2024, 09:01:02 AM IST

Stocks to Watch: Vodafone Idea, Canara Bank, Nykaa, Mishtann Foods, Garden Reach Shipbuilders, and more

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stocks-to-watch-vodafone-idea-canara-bank-nykaa-mishtann-foods-garden-reach-shipbuilders-and-more-11733424324669.html

06 Dec 2024, 08:45:01 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 18.55Support 17.81
Resistance 29.04Support 27.56
Resistance 39.29Support 37.07
06 Dec 2024, 08:33:15 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 7.0, 13.37% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 19.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy3332
    Hold6556
    Sell7877
    Strong Sell2233
06 Dec 2024, 08:18:39 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea volume yesterday was 985 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 648889 k

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 51.91% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 920 mn & BSE volume was 65 mn.

06 Dec 2024, 08:01:44 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea closed at ₹8.41 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 8.79 & 8.04 yesterday to end at 8.08. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

