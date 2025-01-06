Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 06 Jan 2025

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened at ₹8.16 and closed slightly lower at ₹8.13. The stock reached a high of ₹8.40 and a low of ₹8.12 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹56,735.65 crore, Vodafone Idea's shares traded a volume of 37,910,491 on the BSE. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹19.15 and a low of ₹6.60, indicating significant volatility.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹7.0, 15.36% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹19.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|4
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 28.14% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 464 mn & BSE volume was 37 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹8.4 & ₹8.12 yesterday to end at ₹8.27. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.