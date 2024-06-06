Hello User
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 06 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:51 AM IST Trade
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stock price went up today, 06 Jun 2024, by 1.82 %. The stock closed at 14.86 per share. The stock is currently trading at 15.13 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Vodafone Idea's stock opened at 15.1 and closed at 14.86. The high for the day was 15.23, while the low was 14.96. The market capitalization stood at 102700.75 crore. The 52-week high and low were at 18.42 and 7.03 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 20156736 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Jun 2024, 09:51 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Today, Vodafone Idea's stock price increased by 1.14% to reach 15.03, while its counterparts are showing mixed results. Bharti Airtel's stock is declining, whereas Tata Communications, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, and Railtel Corporation Of India are experiencing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.65% and 0.53% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bharti Airtel1341.7-2.7-0.21420.0819.0758350.07
Vodafone Idea15.030.171.1418.427.0375330.09
Tata Communications1756.87.80.452085.01361.0550068.8
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra73.642.112.95109.162.8314396.09
Railtel Corporation Of India379.323.256.53491.15117.512173.19
06 Jun 2024, 09:42 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 1.67%; Futures open interest increased by 12.85%

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest for Vodafone Idea indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. It may be advisable for traders to maintain their long positions.

06 Jun 2024, 09:31 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea closed at ₹14.86 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 15.23 & 14.96 yesterday to end at 14.86. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

