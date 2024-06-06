Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 06 Jun 2024

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Vodafone Idea's stock opened at ₹15.1 and closed at ₹14.86. The high for the day was ₹15.23, while the low was ₹14.96. The market capitalization stood at ₹102700.75 crore. The 52-week high and low were at ₹18.42 and ₹7.03 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 20156736 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Today, Vodafone Idea's stock price increased by 1.14% to reach ₹15.03, while its counterparts are showing mixed results. Bharti Airtel's stock is declining, whereas Tata Communications, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, and Railtel Corporation Of India are experiencing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.65% and 0.53% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bharti Airtel
|1341.7
|-2.7
|-0.2
|1420.0
|819.0
|758350.07
|Vodafone Idea
|15.03
|0.17
|1.14
|18.42
|7.03
|75330.09
|Tata Communications
|1756.8
|7.8
|0.45
|2085.0
|1361.05
|50068.8
|Tata Teleservices Maharashtra
|73.64
|2.11
|2.95
|109.1
|62.83
|14396.09
|Railtel Corporation Of India
|379.3
|23.25
|6.53
|491.15
|117.5
|12173.19
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest for Vodafone Idea indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. It may be advisable for traders to maintain their long positions.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹15.23 & ₹14.96 yesterday to end at ₹14.86. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend