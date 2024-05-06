Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea shares slide as investors sell off

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : Vodafone Idea's stock on the last day opened at ₹13.33, reached a high of ₹13.47, a low of ₹13.01, and closed at ₹13.22. The market capitalization stood at ₹87,691.68 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹18.42 and the low at ₹6.54. The BSE volume for the day was 211,279,878 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vodafone Idea share price Live : Volume traded till 1 PM is -25.01% lower than yesterday
The volume of Vodafone Idea traded until 1 PM is 25.01% lower than yesterday, with the price currently at ₹12.93, a decrease of 1.97%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Vodafone Idea share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update
Vodafone Idea's stock price fluctuated between 12.99 and 12.9 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 12.95, suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for potential support levels at 12.9 and 12.87.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|12.97
|Support 1
|12.88
|Resistance 2
|13.02
|Support 2
|12.84
|Resistance 3
|13.06
|Support 3
|12.79
Vodafone Idea share price NSE Live : Futures trading lower by -2.26%; Futures open interest decreased by -1.98%
A decrease in futures price and open interest for Vodafone Idea indicates that the current downward trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a stabilization or reversal in the stock's performance in the near future.
Vodafone Idea share price live: Today's Price range
Vodafone Idea stock's price fluctuated today with a low of ₹12.88 and a high of ₹13.30.
Vodafone Idea share price Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is -20.30% lower than yesterday
The volume of Vodafone Idea traded until 12 AM is 20.30% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹12.96, reflecting a decrease of 1.74%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may suggest a potential further decline in prices.
Vodafone Idea share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 13.05 and 12.95 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 12.95 and selling near the hourly resistance of 13.05.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|13.03
|Support 1
|12.95
|Resistance 2
|13.06
|Support 2
|12.9
|Resistance 3
|13.11
|Support 3
|12.87
Vodafone Idea share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|13.24
|10 Days
|13.13
|20 Days
|13.21
|50 Days
|13.92
|100 Days
|14.27
|300 Days
|12.41
Vodafone Idea Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Vodafone Idea share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹12.98, down -1.59% from yesterday's ₹13.19
The current market price of Vodafone Idea has broken the first support of ₹13.0 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹12.75. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹12.75 then there can be further negative price movement.
Vodafone Idea share price update : Volume traded till 11 AM is 13.36% higher than yesterday
The volume of Vodafone Idea traded until 11 AM is 13.36% higher than the previous day, while the price is currently trading at ₹12.97, reflecting a decrease of -1.67%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume suggests a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may indicate a potential further decline in prices.
Vodafone Idea share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 13.16 and 12.9 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 12.9 and selling near hourly resistance at 13.16.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|13.05
|Support 1
|12.95
|Resistance 2
|13.11
|Support 2
|12.91
|Resistance 3
|13.15
|Support 3
|12.85
Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹12.97, down -1.67% from yesterday's ₹13.19
The current market price of Vodafone Idea has broken the first support of ₹13.0 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹12.75. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹12.75 then there can be further negative price movement.
Vodafone Idea share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Vodafone Idea's stock price dropped by 1.21% to reach ₹13.03, while its counterparts are experiencing a mixed day. Tata Teleservices Maharashtra and Railtel Corporation Of India are declining, whereas Bharti Airtel and Tata Communications are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.2% and 0.27% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bharti Airtel
|1295.8
|19.05
|1.49
|1364.05
|774.0
|722047.57
|Vodafone Idea
|13.03
|-0.16
|-1.21
|18.42
|6.54
|63429.64
|Tata Communications
|1726.1
|5.0
|0.29
|2085.0
|1209.95
|49193.85
|Tata Teleservices Maharashtra
|79.61
|-1.19
|-1.47
|109.1
|60.35
|15563.18
|Railtel Corporation Of India
|383.05
|-11.45
|-2.9
|491.15
|114.8
|12293.55
Vodafone Idea share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹5.8, 55.42% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2.2
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹14.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|6
|5
|4
|3
|Sell
|5
|6
|8
|9
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
Vodafone Idea share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is 20.52% higher than yesterday
The volume of Vodafone Idea traded until 10 AM is 20.52% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹13.01, showing an increase of -1.36%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Vodafone Idea share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
Vodafone Idea touched a high of 13.15 & a low of 12.89 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|13.16
|Support 1
|12.9
|Resistance 2
|13.28
|Support 2
|12.76
|Resistance 3
|13.42
|Support 3
|12.64
Vodafone Idea share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Vodafone Idea's stock price dropped by 1.29% to reach ₹13.02, while its competitors are experiencing mixed results. Tata Communications, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, and Railtel Corporation Of India are all declining, whereas Bharti Airtel is showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are both up by 0.44% and 0.25% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bharti Airtel
|1277.15
|0.4
|0.03
|1364.05
|774.0
|711655.39
|Vodafone Idea
|13.02
|-0.17
|-1.29
|18.42
|6.54
|63380.96
|Tata Communications
|1713.1
|-8.0
|-0.46
|2085.0
|1209.95
|48823.35
|Tata Teleservices Maharashtra
|79.14
|-1.66
|-2.05
|109.1
|60.35
|15471.3
|Railtel Corporation Of India
|378.95
|-15.55
|-3.94
|491.15
|114.8
|12161.96
Vodafone Idea share price update : Futures trading lower by -0.38%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.88%
A decrease in futures price and open interest for Vodafone Idea indicates that the current bearish trend may be weakening, potentially leading to the stock reaching a bottom or starting a reversal soon.
Vodafone Idea share price NSE Live :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.13, down -0.45% from yesterday's ₹13.19
Vodafone Idea share price is at ₹13.13 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹13.0 and ₹13.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹13.0 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 13.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Vodafone Idea share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of Vodafone Idea has increased by 0.38% today, reaching ₹13.24. Over the past year, Vodafone Idea's share price has surged by 88.57% to ₹13.24. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 24.39% to 22475.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.04%
|3 Months
|-8.33%
|6 Months
|-4.0%
|YTD
|-17.5%
|1 Year
|88.57%
Vodafone Idea share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|13.5
|Support 1
|13.0
|Resistance 2
|13.75
|Support 2
|12.75
|Resistance 3
|14.0
|Support 3
|12.5
Vodafone Idea share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹5.8, 56.03% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2.2
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹14.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|6
|5
|4
|3
|Sell
|5
|6
|8
|9
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
Vodafone Idea share price Today : Vodafone Idea volume yesterday was 1055 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1084477 k
The trading volume yesterday was 2.68% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 844 mn & BSE volume was 211 mn.
Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹13.22 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹13.47 & ₹13.01 yesterday to end at ₹13.22. Though the stock is showing signs of bottoming out, investors should exercise patience and await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend for a confirmed reversal.
