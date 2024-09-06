Hello User
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 06 Sep 2024

1 min read . 08:47 AM IST
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stock price went up today, 06 Sep 2024, by 1.75 %. The stock closed at 14.83 per share. The stock is currently trading at 15.09 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened at 14.88 and closed slightly lower at 14.83. The stock reached a high of 15.22 and a low of 14.80, with a trading volume of 23,474,154 shares on the BSE. The company's market capitalization stands at 105,177.02 crore. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of 19.15 and a low of 9.55.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Sep 2024, 08:47 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 115.27Support 114.85
Resistance 215.46Support 214.62
Resistance 315.69Support 314.43
06 Sep 2024, 08:31 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 10.5, 30.42% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1.5
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 23.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1110
    Buy2221
    Hold6667
    Sell7754
    Strong Sell3334
06 Sep 2024, 08:18 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea volume yesterday was 310 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 397869 k

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 22.03% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 286 mn & BSE volume was 23 mn.

06 Sep 2024, 08:00 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea closed at ₹14.83 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 15.22 & 14.8 yesterday to end at 15.09. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

