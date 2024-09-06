Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 06 Sep 2024

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened at ₹14.88 and closed slightly lower at ₹14.83. The stock reached a high of ₹15.22 and a low of ₹14.80, with a trading volume of 23,474,154 shares on the BSE. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹105,177.02 crore. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹19.15 and a low of ₹9.55.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|15.27
|Support 1
|14.85
|Resistance 2
|15.46
|Support 2
|14.62
|Resistance 3
|15.69
|Support 3
|14.43
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹10.5, 30.42% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1.5
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹23.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Sell
|7
|7
|5
|4
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 22.03% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 286 mn & BSE volume was 23 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹15.22 & ₹14.8 yesterday to end at ₹15.09. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.