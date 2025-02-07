Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 07 Feb 2025

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened at ₹9.63 and closed slightly lower at ₹9.55. The stock reached a high of ₹9.65 and a low of ₹9.24 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹66,179.77 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹19.15 and a low of ₹6.60. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 28,977,516 shares for Vodafone Idea.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea's share price has increased by 0.43%, currently trading at ₹9.32. However, over the past year, the price has decreased by 35.44%, also landing at ₹9.32. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 23603.35 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.78%
|3 Months
|17.48%
|6 Months
|-40.95%
|YTD
|14.23%
|1 Year
|-35.44%
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|9.53
|Support 1
|9.12
|Resistance 2
|9.8
|Support 2
|8.98
|Resistance 3
|9.94
|Support 3
|8.71
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹7.0, 24.57% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹15.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea volume yesterday was 252 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 566589 k
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 55.51% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 223 mn & BSE volume was 28 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea closed at ₹9.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹9.65 & ₹9.24 yesterday to end at ₹9.28. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.