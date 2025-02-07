Hello User
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 07 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stock price went down today, 07 Feb 2025, by -2.83 %. The stock closed at 9.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 9.28 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened at 9.63 and closed slightly lower at 9.55. The stock reached a high of 9.65 and a low of 9.24 during the session. With a market capitalization of 66,179.77 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of 19.15 and a low of 6.60. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 28,977,516 shares for Vodafone Idea.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Feb 2025, 09:17 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea's share price has increased by 0.43%, currently trading at 9.32. However, over the past year, the price has decreased by 35.44%, also landing at 9.32. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 23603.35 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.78%
3 Months17.48%
6 Months-40.95%
YTD14.23%
1 Year-35.44%
07 Feb 2025, 08:48 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 19.53Support 19.12
Resistance 29.8Support 28.98
Resistance 39.94Support 38.71
07 Feb 2025, 08:31 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 7.0, 24.57% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 15.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy3333
    Hold6665
    Sell7777
    Strong Sell2223
07 Feb 2025, 08:18 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea volume yesterday was 252 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 566589 k

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 55.51% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 223 mn & BSE volume was 28 mn.

07 Feb 2025, 08:03 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea closed at ₹9.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 9.65 & 9.24 yesterday to end at 9.28. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.

