Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 07 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 01:10 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stock price went up today, 07 Jun 2024, by 3.87 %. The stock closed at 15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 15.58 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea's stock on the last day opened at 15.04, reached a high of 15.63, and a low of 14.9 before closing at 15. The market cap stood at 105,755.3 crore. The 52-week high and low were 18.42 and 7.03 respectively. The BSE volume traded was 96,818,185 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Jun 2024, 01:10 PM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 3.31%; Futures open interest increased by 305.1%

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: A rise in futures price and open interest for Vodafone Idea indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to consider maintaining their long positions.

07 Jun 2024, 01:00 PM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea share price live: Today's Price range

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea stock reached a high of 15.63 and a low of 14.9 on the current trading day.

07 Jun 2024, 12:39 PM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 15.61 and 15.34 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 15.34 and selling near the hourly resistance of 15.61.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
07 Jun 2024, 12:26 PM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days14.91
10 Days14.22
20 Days13.55
50 Days13.32
100 Days14.30
300 Days13.07
07 Jun 2024, 12:20 PM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea Short Term and Long Term Trends

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Vodafone Idea share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

07 Jun 2024, 12:10 PM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea closed at ₹15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 15.63 & 14.9 yesterday to end at 15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

