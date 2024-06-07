Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 07 Jun 2024

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea's stock on the last day opened at ₹15.04, reached a high of ₹15.63, and a low of ₹14.9 before closing at ₹15. The market cap stood at ₹105,755.3 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹18.42 and ₹7.03 respectively. The BSE volume traded was 96,818,185 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: A rise in futures price and open interest for Vodafone Idea indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to consider maintaining their long positions.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea stock reached a high of ₹15.63 and a low of ₹14.9 on the current trading day.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 15.61 and 15.34 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 15.34 and selling near the hourly resistance of 15.61.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|14.91
|10 Days
|14.22
|20 Days
|13.55
|50 Days
|13.32
|100 Days
|14.30
|300 Days
|13.07
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Vodafone Idea share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹15.63 & ₹14.9 yesterday to end at ₹15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend