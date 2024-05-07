Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : Vodafone Idea's stock closed at ₹13.19 on the last trading day with an open price of ₹13.25. The high for the day was ₹13.30 and the low was ₹12.73. The market capitalization stands at ₹85,231.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹18.42 and the 52-week low is ₹6.54. The BSE volume for the day was 147,935,734 shares traded.
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹5.8, 54.76% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2.2
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹14.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|6
|5
|4
|3
|Sell
|5
|6
|8
|9
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
The trading volume yesterday was 23.99% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 688 mn & BSE volume was 147 mn.
The stock traded in the range of ₹13.3 & ₹12.73 yesterday to end at ₹13.19. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
