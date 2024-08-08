Explore
Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session
LIVE UPDATES

Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

2 min read . Updated: 08 Aug 2024, 09:33 AM IST
Livemint

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stock price went up today, 08 Aug 2024, by 0.64 %. The stock closed at 15.72 per share. The stock is currently trading at 15.82 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea's stock on the last day had an open price of 15.59, a close price of 15.15, a high of 15.78, and a low of 15.39. The market capitalization stood at 109,568.11 crore. The 52-week high was at 19.15 and the low was at 7.52. The BSE volume for the day was 14,329,733 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Aug 2024, 09:33:23 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea trading at ₹15.82, up 0.64% from yesterday's ₹15.72

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea share price is at 15.82 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 15.47 and 15.88 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 15.47 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 15.88 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

08 Aug 2024, 09:17:02 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The Vodafone Idea stock price dropped by 0.64% and is currently trading at 15.62. Over the past year, Vodafone Idea shares have increased by 89.40% to 15.62. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 23.98% to 24297.50 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.38%
3 Months14.43%
6 Months4.8%
YTD-1.75%
1 Year89.4%
08 Aug 2024, 08:46:07 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 115.88Support 115.47
Resistance 216.04Support 215.22
Resistance 316.29Support 315.06
08 Aug 2024, 08:31:06 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 10.5, 33.21% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1.5
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 23.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1110
    Buy2220
    Hold6666
    Sell5555
    Strong Sell3333
08 Aug 2024, 08:18:52 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea volume yesterday was 285 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 579355 k

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 50.73% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 271 mn & BSE volume was 14 mn.

08 Aug 2024, 08:04:23 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea closed at ₹15.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 15.78 & 15.39 yesterday to end at 15.72. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

