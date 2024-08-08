Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea's stock on the last day had an open price of ₹15.59, a close price of ₹15.15, a high of ₹15.78, and a low of ₹15.39. The market capitalization stood at ₹109,568.11 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹19.15 and the low was at ₹7.52. The BSE volume for the day was 14,329,733 shares traded.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea share price is at ₹15.82 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹15.47 and ₹15.88 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹15.47 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 15.88 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The Vodafone Idea stock price dropped by 0.64% and is currently trading at ₹15.62. Over the past year, Vodafone Idea shares have increased by 89.40% to ₹15.62. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 23.98% to 24297.50 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.38%
|3 Months
|14.43%
|6 Months
|4.8%
|YTD
|-1.75%
|1 Year
|89.4%
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|15.88
|Support 1
|15.47
|Resistance 2
|16.04
|Support 2
|15.22
|Resistance 3
|16.29
|Support 3
|15.06
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹10.5, 33.21% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1.5
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹23.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea volume yesterday was 285 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 579355 k
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 50.73% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 271 mn & BSE volume was 14 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea closed at ₹15.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹15.78 & ₹15.39 yesterday to end at ₹15.72. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.