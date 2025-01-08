Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Sees Decline in Stock Performance Today

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened at ₹7.85 and closed slightly higher at ₹7.88. The stock reached a high of ₹8.14 and maintained a low of ₹7.85 throughout the session. With a market capitalization of ₹54,923.46 crore, the stock remains well below its 52-week high of ₹19.15 and above its 52-week low of ₹6.60. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 43,209,899 shares.
Vodafone Idea Live Updates: Vodafone Idea trading at ₹7.97, down -1.24% from yesterday's ₹8.07
Vodafone Idea Live Updates: Vodafone Idea share price is at ₹7.97 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹7.91 and ₹8.19 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹7.91 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 8.19 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Vodafone Idea has decreased by 0.62%, currently trading at ₹8.02. Over the past year, Vodafone Idea's shares have plummeted by 53.00%, also reaching ₹8.02. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 10.20%, climbing to 23,707.90 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.51%
|3 Months
|-11.43%
|6 Months
|-52.17%
|YTD
|1.51%
|1 Year
|-53.0%
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|8.19
|Support 1
|7.91
|Resistance 2
|8.3
|Support 2
|7.74
|Resistance 3
|8.47
|Support 3
|7.63
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹7.0, 13.26% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹19.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea volume yesterday was 417 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 396631 k
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 5.23% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 374 mn & BSE volume was 43 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea closed at ₹7.88 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹8.14 & ₹7.85 yesterday to end at ₹8.07. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.