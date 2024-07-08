Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 08 Jul 2024

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Vodafone Idea's stock opened at ₹17.43 and closed at ₹17.51. The high for the day was ₹17.49, while the low was ₹17.02. The market capitalization stood at ₹116005.01 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹19.15 and ₹7.18 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 54647058 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 54.07% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 492 mn & BSE volume was 54 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹17.49 & ₹17.02 yesterday to end at ₹17.51. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend