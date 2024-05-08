Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 08 May 2024

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : Vodafone Idea's stock price on the last trading day was ₹12.83 for the open, ₹12.82 for the close, with a high of ₹12.89 and a low of ₹12.13. The market capitalization was ₹82,306.52 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹18.42 and a 52-week low of ₹6.54. The BSE volume was 292,842,868 shares traded.
The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|12.8
|Support 1
|12.0
|Resistance 2
|13.25
|Support 2
|11.65
|Resistance 3
|13.6
|Support 3
|11.2
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹5.8, 53.15% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2.2
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹14.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|6
|5
|4
|3
|Sell
|5
|6
|8
|9
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
The trading volume yesterday was 40.75% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1297 mn & BSE volume was 292 mn.
The stock traded in the range of ₹12.89 & ₹12.13 yesterday to end at ₹12.82. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
